Enoch Burke moved to different unit for "annoying other prisoners"

Enoch Burke has been transferred back to Mountjoy Prison’s Progression Unit, away from the general population “for his own safety” after constantly demonstrating his beliefs and views to other prisoners. It is reported that after only a few weeks in the main prison, Burke had to be moved as he was “annoying other prisoners”.

The Progression Unit in Mountjoy prison allows some prisoners to attend external training programmes, on a day-release basis. There, Burke is in contact with a small number of other inmates who are deemed model prisoners. A prison source revealed to Independent.ie that he was in the Progression Unit for the first few weeks of his sentence, eventually being moved down to the main prison.

Reportedly, he did not last long with the general prison population after “annoying the other prisoners on his landing — just being himself and being outspoken on his religious views and beliefs.”

The source continued to say that “his life wasn’t under threat, but he might have got a beating if he’d been left in the main jail.” Ultimately, the source concluded by saying that the Progression Unit is for a different calibre of prisoners and that the environment would be safer for Enoch Burke.

Burke’s appeal against an injunction preventing him to attend or teach at Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham is expected to be heard this Friday, October 14 at the Criminal Court of Justice. He has spent five weeks in Mountjoy Prison for contempt of court after he disobeyed the orders of an injunction granted to the Board of Management at the school in Westmeath.

He reportedly turned up to work despite being on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of a disciplinary process. After his appeal to be released from jail failed in September, Burke stated that “I go back to jail a law-abiding subject of the State but a subject of God first.”

Burke was suspended from his workplace for his alleged conduct at a school event in June, where he publicly disputed a Transgender student’s ‘they/them’ pronouns. The secondary school had requested that all staff respect the student’s gender identity, but the teacher reportedly argued that a belief system was being forced upon the students and that Transgenderism goes against the institution’s ethos and the teaching of the Church of Ireland.