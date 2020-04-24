Ex gay porn star turned men's rights activist doesn't believe domestic abuse statistics

Men’s rights activist and former gay porn star Philipp Tanzer does not believe women are twice as likely to face domestic abuse than men.

Tanzer previously worked as a porn actor for three years for studios such as Raging Stallion before becoming involved with the world of men’s rights activism.

He recently appeared in the BBC Three documentary I Am A Men’s Rights Activist, which follows him on his journey to the International Conference on Men’s Issues and touches on his past work as a gay porn star.

It was there that he was confronted with the figures on domestic abuse. “You have to look into these studies and how this study was completed,” he said. “I do not believe this statistic.”

He went on to say that feminism is a societal problem as it makes it more difficult for men to seek help.

“When I first joined the men’s rights movement, I said why do you constantly fight against feminism?” he said. “And then I realised that they really are part of the problem because they perpetuate a narrative which prevents men from getting help.”

Tanzer believes men and women are equally oppressed, and his views were not altered by the murder of his mother.

“My mother lived for three years with her second husband in South Africa, but there was a horrific moment of domestic violence where he beat her really badly,” he said.

She wanted to escape the relationship and had even booked a plane ticket back to her native Germany. However, while on a phone call with his mother, Tanzer heard her talking to someone in the background.

“I heard how she was hit and my brother took the phone and he heard three shots and then within half an hour we got the news that my mother and her husband were dead. So he shot her and then himself.”

This event has not affected his involvement with men’s rights activism, which he first started to explore about a year and a half ago. And despite his past in the adult entertainment industry, he has also recently encouraged men to live “porn-free” on Twitter.