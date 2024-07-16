19 arrested after far-right clash over asylum seeker housing in Coolock

On Monday, July 15, hundreds of anti-immigration and far-right agitators, mostly young men, clashed with Gardaí in Coolock, North Dublin. The unrest broke out as a disused warehouse earmarked for asylum seekers was set on fire.

The violence erupted from a makeshift encampment of anti-immigration so-called ‘protestors’ who stood in opposition to the site being utilised for incoming asylum seekers. More than 200 Gardaí were deployed to clear the encampment on Monday, including several public order units.

As law enforcement arrived on the scene, the group clashed with Gardaí. Video footage of the event shows a number of masked rioters attempting to destroy Garda squad cars, leading to the arrest of 19 people, 15 of whom appeared in a Dublin court last night facing public order offences. The additional four rioters are scheduled to appear in court today.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris spoke about the incident outside a Dublin court last night, saying it “has been a difficult policing day for us in terms of dealing with serious public disorder, what we saw today was really unacceptable”.

Harris similarly shared that the force plans to make more arrests as it continues to review CCTV footage and Garda body cams to identify additional suspects. While Commissioner Harris reported that no Gardaí were seriously injured during Monday night’s events, he did report that two squad cars were badly damaged as rioters moved from the original Crown Paints site towards Coolock Garda station.

The Crown Paints site has since been sealed off by concrete barriers as clean-up of the site is scheduled to begin this morning.

Responding to the violence, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “The scenes we have witnessed in Coolock today are reprehensible. The Minister for Justice has briefed me throughout the day and the law will be implemented.

“No person has a right to burn cars, damage property, or attack members of An Garda Síochána and emergency services,” he continued.

“These actions are criminal and are designed to sow fear and division. We should not accept them being legitimised in any way by describing them as ‘protest’.

“I want to thank An Garda Síochána, who have come under attack today. They have shown extraordinary professionalism.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee similarly released a statement following the riots in Coolock last night, saying: “This is thuggish criminal behaviour and has no place in our society.

“The Garda Commissioner has kept me updated throughout the day and he has assured me that everything will be done to bring those responsible to justice,” she said.

“Arson and assaults are reprehensible and serious crimes. They will be fully investigated and those involved will be held to account for their actions.

“This is not protest. What we have seen today does not represent the decent communities of Coolock and surrounding areas. Gardaí will continue to manage the situation and support the community,” Justice McEntee added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Integration, the body that oversaw the development of the future accommodation for asylum seekers, said that workers were trying to enter the location to begin refurbishing it on Monday. At the time, no asylum seekers were living at the property.

“Protests at the entrance to this site have delayed work beginning on this site for several months,” the spokesperson reported. “The department condemns all acts of criminality and intimidation of providers and their employees.”

The Department of Integration previously reported that the Coolock site was being refurbished to house as many as 550 asylum seekers, including “families, single adult males and single adult females” in modular units.

An Garda Síochána has yet to release the names of any of the Coolock anti-immigration rioters arrested following last night’s events.