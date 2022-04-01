At the 25th annual Spider Awards, taking place in Dublin Mansion House last night, March 31, GCN scooped the prestigious “Digital For Good Award”. This was the first ceremony held in person since 2019 and a total of 22 awards were assigned to organisations, companies and individuals who demonstrated their ability to add value through their digital presence and who overcame the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic in the past two years.

The Spiders is the longest-running and most prestigious digital rewards program in Ireland, committed to recognising and valuing companies and individuals that represent driving digital excellence. The theme of this year’s ceremony and awards was “Driving Digital, Emerging Stronger” and the judging panel was tasked with evaluating which of the many talented nominees excelled even in times of a global pandemic.

GCN was shortlisted in the category of “Digital for Good”, an award sponsored by Škoda Ireland meant to honour those who used digital to “add value not only to their business but to their local communities as well”. Attending the Spider Award ceremony, were Managing Editor of GCN Lisa Connell and Head of Digital and Marketing Stefano Pappalardo, who collected the award on behalf of the entire team.

We did it!!! We’re absolutely thrilled and honoured to have won the "Emerging Stronger – Digital for Good Award / Not-for-Profit" Award at the @spiderawards ❤️ Huge shoutout to every member of the GCN team & our wonderful community #Spiders22@Lisadonegal @BornToCat pic.twitter.com/kFpKX5lcHl — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) March 31, 2022

Speaking about the prestigious win, Head of Digital and Marketing Stefano Pappalardo said: “We at GCN are absolutely thrilled to have won the ‘Emerging Stronger – Digital for Good Award / Not-for-Profit’ Spider Award, recognising not for profit organisations that drive digital excellence throughout their website, social media, projects or services. During a time of great upheaval, we understood the importance of connecting and engaging with our audience digitally, especially for our readers in rural Ireland. With limited print editions of the magazine in 2021, we reimagined our digital strategy and output to best serve the community, keep our readers informed, connected, entertained and constantly advocate for positive change.

“With the magazine back in production, digital is has become, now more than ever, an integral part of our model, remaining at the forefront of planning for new content, editorial, and advertising opportunities. We are delighted that our work and efforts have been recognised with this award and excited to unveil what else 2022 has in store for GCN and the wonderful community we strive to serve.”

Congratulations to @GCNmag, winner of the ‘Emerging Stronger – Digital for Good Award / Not-for-Profit’ award, sponsored by @SkodaIRL !👏#Spiders22 pic.twitter.com/b9eok31y5h — The Spiders (@spiderawards) March 31, 2022

Even though the Covid pandemic had a huge impact on GCN, forcing us to pause the publication of our historical magazine, we were able to thrive thanks to new projects and campaigns such as our award-winning In & Out digital festival or GCN’s first merchandise line and online store, PROTEST!, in collaboration with artist Brian Teeling.

Other winners at this year’s Spider Awards were:

Best Remote Team – National Council for the Blind Drumcondra, Dublin

Better customer continuity – Flipdish Sandyford, Dublin

Best app – Revolution London

Better use of disruptive technology – An Post Insurance Athlone, Westmeath

Best B2B Campaign – Squaredot Dublin

Emerging Stronger – Digital for Good Award / Nonprofit Organization – GCN (Gay Community News) Dublin

Best in Social Media – Dublin Rape Crisis Center Pluto Dublin

Small Agency of the Year – Third Party Digital Ltd Belfast, Antrim

Best Community Engagement by a Brand – Westport Chamber of Commerce Bold Craft Marketing Westport, Mayo

Best B2C Campaign – London Dublin

Best in Storytelling, delivered by a remote team – SuperValu TBWADublin Dublin

Diversity in digital – Diageo – Guinness Omnicom Media Group Dublin

Best Podcast – The Good Glow Dublin

Digital Hero – Dan and Linda Kiely Cork

Big agency of the year – Digital Dublin Tribe

Best Integrated Media Campaign/Strategy – Woodie’s Wolfgang Digital Dublin

The best of universal design – Monaghan Institute CDG Brand Monaghan/Dublin

Best Website – Fáilte Ireland – Experience Ireland Dublin all human

Best e-commerce site – Likha Aesthetic Clinic WONDR – A Dublin Digital Products Practice

Digital transformation in industry and infrastructure – Sugar Rush Belfast, Antrim

Digital transformation company – KBC Bank Ireland National

For more information on the Spider Awards, visit their website here.