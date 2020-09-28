Following their usage of inclusive language, the social media page of AIMS Ireland, (Association for Improvements in Maternity Services Ireland), was targeted by certain Twitter users who overlooked the original message shared and focused on spreading transphobic language.

On their Twitter page, AIMS had originally started a thread describing how “Clinical preference has always dominated the delivery of care to pregnant people in Ireland. The National Maternity Strategy and The Standards for Better Safer Maternity Care offered service users a glimmer of hope that their care might be standardised, autonomy honoured and pregnant people actually put at the centre of their care.”

The full thread of that message can be found through the Twitter link below.

Thread – #AIMSI Statement: Clinical preference has always dominated the delivery of care to pregnant people in Ireland. (1) — AIMS Ireland (@AIMSIreland) September 27, 2020

Many comments and reshares of the Tweet didn’t pay attention to its content, but rather the usage of the word ‘people’. The transphobic behaviour continued throughout the day, leading AIMS to point out: “There has not been one tweet today from any of these accounts (tweeting) us which actually address the systemic failures of Ireland’s maternity services or the human rights of birthing individuals. They don’t care about what happens to pregnant people, women or girls. Just in name.”

However, support has flowed in for the association, as many comments followed thanking AIMS Ireland for their inclusivity, and pointing out the hypocrisy and ignorance of the transphobic commenters.

You can donate to aims to help them with the absolutely vital work they do by going here. It'll also piss off the terfs so that's a huge upside! https://t.co/qttCofKC58 — Staying at home Steph aka #mamanenny (@Stephanenny) September 27, 2020

The TERFS are descending on AIMS today, I see accounts from the UK, NZ and accounts with 18273628 after their name. Terfism will NEVER take a foothold in Ireland. Why? Well, Brit TERFs didn't lift a finger for the abortion ref but trans folk of every hue were out knocking doors. https://t.co/uVRmWN8VDI — 🦄💜 𝕷𝖎𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖍 🏴🏳️‍🌈 (@trasinscneach) September 27, 2020

AIMS is being attacked by trolls for using inclusive language. Please send @AIMSIreland your solidarity & love! 💗💖💗 https://t.co/vTxGzZqTyh — 🦄 Just Izzy 🦄 (@IzzyKamikaze) September 27, 2020

Thank you for the work that you do to improve maternity services in Ireland. I’m sorry that the replies to this tweet are full of people who seem more concerned with your use of inclusive language than the issues you’re trying to highlight. — Brian Carey (@CareyBrian) September 27, 2020

When transphobic commenters complained about not being given a space by AIMS Ireland, the group replied powerfully, “Yes. We block. When your sole focus is to undermine the rights of others, while ignoring the very real injustices in the Irish maternity system, you have no place here.”

Yes. We block. When your sole focus is to undermine the rights of others, while ignoring the very real injustices in the Irish maternity system, you have no place here. #antichoice #terfs — AIMS Ireland (@AIMSIreland) September 27, 2020

AIMS Ireland went on to thank the showing of support from the public and reiterated their determination to be inclusive. they shared, “Thank you for all the solidarity, love, and support. AIMSI work very hard to be inclusive in our representation of the very diverse group of individuals in contact with us, whom utilises services within the maternity continuum in Ireland.”

Folks, all of us here at AIMSI are overwhelmed with the generosity of donations and support yesterday. Thank You. — AIMS Ireland (@AIMSIreland) September 28, 2020

If you would like to show your support for AIMS Ireland and the incredible work they do, please consider making a donation here.