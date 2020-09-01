All Stars winner Alaska part of the star-studded lineup for this week's Friends of Dorothy

Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair are just one month into their bi-weekly podcast, Friends of Dorothy, and they have already served an abundance of gag-worthy interviews with some huge names.
This week is no different with Monday’s episode features the queen of filth and horror BIQTCH PUDDIN and the star of Netflix’s Tales of the City reboot, Garcia.
Friday sees another star-studded episode featuring queer Eurovision sensation Saara Aalto and Drag Race royalty Alaska.
You can catch up on previous shenanigans here, now let’s dive in!
MONDAY AUGUST 31
BIQTCH PUDDIN
The Dragula season 2 winner and queen of filth, horror and glamour join the queens to chat about her drag journey from the Atlanta club scene to touring the world.
She also chats about her successful digital drag shows, diversity in the drag world and how Irish and UK men have the best ‘goods’ to offer.
GARCIA
Trans non-binary actor and star of the hit Netflix show Tales Of The City and the new reboot of Party Of Five, Garcia, chats to the queens about auditioning and winning the part of Jake in Tales Of The City and what it was like to be part of a major production that was also so open and queer.
They also chat about roles in Hollywood for trans actors, allyship and the current political climate in America.
Listen to Monday’s episode here.
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 4
SAARA AALTO
Finnish singer-songwriter and star of X Factor, Eurovision and Dancing On Ice Saara Aalto makes a live announcement on Friday’s episode while chatting to the queens!
The openly gay singer also talks about her recent marriage to her wife Mari, growing up in Finland and her incredible journey to where she is today.
ALASKA
Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2 winner Alaska stops by for a very camp chat with the queens.
They talk about everything from The Golden Girls and Lady Gaga to Alaska’s early introduction to drag and musical partnership with her best friend Jeremy.
They also chat Race Chaser, her time on Drag Race, her views on allyship and how we can all be better to each other.
