Andrew Scott joins the cast of Knives Out 3

Andrew Scott has just been announced as the newest actor to join the cast of Knives Out 3, and fans are already speculating about the character he will play.

The unforgettable Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the quirky detective, Benoit Blanc. Additionally, Scott will star alongside Challengers actor Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny of Priscilla in the next instalment of the murder mystery film.

Since it was revealed that Benoit Blanc’s character is gay, fans are hopeful that Scott may be playing one of his former or current love interests.

While details about the plot have yet to be shared, writer-director Rian Johnson recently revealed that the title of the whodunit-style mystery thriller will be Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The director added that this title “gives a little hint” of where the plot is going.

He said: “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Scott is one of Ireland’s most successful actors, best known for his roles in Fleabag, All of Us Strangers, and the eight-part Netflix series Ripley. He will also star in an upcoming American action comedy film called Back in Action.

During his recent press talks, Andrew Scott has talked about the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in film and, earlier this year, he talked about his disinterest in the expression openly gay, before sharing that he was frequently discouraged from disclosing his sexuality early in his career.

He told Variety: “It’s wonderful to be able to talk about sexuality in an open way. But I do feel sometimes, other people — and by other people, I mean straight people — don’t have to explain or talk about their sexuality every time they go to work.”

With this role in Knives Out 3, Scott will be joining the cast of an incredibly successful franchise. Following the highly successful original 2019 film featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, and Toni Collette, Netflix immediately offered $469 million to secure the rights to two sequel films.

Production on this highly-anticipated Knives Out 3 is expected to begin shortly, with a 2025 release date. The first sequel, Glass Onion, enjoyed a one-week stint in cinemas in 2022 before transitioning to Netflix, and it’s unclear whether this film will follow the same plan.