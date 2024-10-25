Arthouse auction opens to raise vital funds for Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre

Arthouse is officially open, raising vital funds for Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre. The fifth annual charity auction launched on Thursday, October 24, with a special event in the beloved Dublin queer space.

Like those that have come before it, the 2024 edition presents a diverse array of works from both established and emerging artists. There are over 350 works by 180 contributors, ranging from vibrant street art to striking landscapes, ensuring there is something to suit every taste and budget.

Artists involved include the likes of Maser and Ausrine Kuze, as well as GCN team member Ríon Duffy Murphy and contributing photographer Hazel Coonagh. The latter’s work is a blend of portraiture and surrealism that explores themes of identity, mental health, and the natural world.

Speaking about Arthouse, Coonagh said: “I’ve always admired the work that Outhouse does as well as the space they provide for the community. Donating to the art auction each year is my way of giving back to those who have helped and supported me in so many ways.”

Delighted to attend the launch of #Arthouse2024 at @Outhouse_Dublin. A wonderful initiative to raise much-needed funds for the beloved community centre while getting your hands on some fab artwork! Place your bids here: https://t.co/7RCZrKTL2D pic.twitter.com/zKUYlNh31t — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) October 24, 2024

The funds go directly to supporting Outhouse’s work, helping to ensure the centre can continue to operate as a safe haven and hub for those most in need.

“Every euro raised through Arthouse goes directly into services like peer support, one-to-one community casework, advocacy programmes, and more,” says Oisín O’Reilly, CEO of Outhouse.

“From our new support services for queer people of colour (QPOC), LGBTQ+ young adults, and intersex people, to our long-standing social groups and drop-in community café, this funding is essential for us to continue our work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre (@outhouse_dublin)

While people can register, view and bid on artworks online and through the Arthouse app now, many pieces are also being exhibited in Outhouse to bridge the digital and physical spaces, inviting buyers in to see the LGBTQ+ centre they are helping to transform and sustain. The auction is open until the closing weekend on Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10; find out more here.