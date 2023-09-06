7 books you should read by trans, genderqueer and non-binary authors

With Trans Pride celebrations being bigger than ever this year, let’s take a look at some books you should read by trans, non-binary and genderqueer authors. Beyond their own identities, most of these writers worked characters of similar identities into their stories.

Warning, there could be slight spoilers ahead for some of the books!

Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe



This graphic novel memoir follows the author’s personal experience with sexuality and gender identity from youth to adulthood. It offers a brutally honest view of exploring oneself, and was the number one challenged book in American schools in 2022 on grounds of “LGBTQIA+ content” and being “sexually explicit”.

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas



The book’s lead character Yadriel summons a ghost to try and earn the respect of his family who aren’t very accepting of his trans identity. The ghost he summons, Julian, proves to be more of a nuisance than anything as he seeks answers regarding his misfortunes. They reluctantly work together to get what they want, but Yadriel starts to wish Julian will never have to leave.

Always the Almost by Edward Underhill



Miles, a trans pianist, hopes to win a regional competition to win back his ex-boyfriend, Shane, who broke up with him after he came out. However, a new boy in town, Eric, continues to get in the way. After Miles and Eric scheme to ‘fake date’ in order to attend an invite-only party, the lines of what is real and what is fake start to blend.

Meanwhile, Elsewhere by various authors



While it isn’t a novel, this book offers a wide collection of science fiction and fantasy stories written by transgender authors. 25 different stories are compiled for the reader’s enjoyment, with not a single one like another.

I Wish You All the Best by Mason Deaver



After Ben comes out as non-binary, they are kicked out of their house by their family. While living with their distant older sister, Ben tries to get through senior year under the radar until they meet the charismatic Nathan, who allows Ben to be anything but quiet. The book is also being adapted into a film!

A Boy Called Cin by Cecil Wilde



With fate encounters at coffee shops and lectures, tabloid favourite billionaire Tom and the student he buys coffee for, Cin, find themselves forming an unlikely bond over their frustrations with their assigned genders.

Melissa by Alex Gino



As a fourth grader, the main character of the book already knows that she is a trans girl and not a boy. When her teacher announces the next school play to be Charlotte’s Web, she concocts a plan with her friend to get the lead role, regardless of gender norms or what her teacher wants.

There are plenty of books by trans, genderqueer and non-binary authors beyond the seven listed here, but we hope our collection is a great place to start! If you aren’t much of a reader, perhaps a list of movies is more your speed.