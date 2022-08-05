I was at The Chromatica Ball last Saturday… Words I still can’t wrap my head around. I got the red-eye flight over to London the day before and watched as the updates from Friday night’s gig flooded my Twitter feed but something within me just couldn’t comprehend that it was actually happening. I was going to see THE Lady Gaga?!? The QUEEN?!

Music has always had such a special place in my life. I grew up in a household filled with it. My parents have completely different tastes in music which allowed me to cultivate my own likes and dislikes from a very early age. Although, I do remember doing an Irish oral practice with my teacher in sixth year and when I told him what kind of music I liked, he told me I was weird…

However, the pandemic was where I really got to explore music in depth. The pandemic was where I met Lady Gaga. Don’t get me wrong, I knew of her music before then but I wasn’t an active listener until one day… on one of my many repetitive walks… I stumbled across the Chromatica album in all its glory and my life CHANGED.

I listened to it non stop. The minute the shops reopened, the first thing I did was go to Tower Records and buy the album on vinyl to add to my collection. The rest of her gorgeous albums came to me shortly afterwards and I was hooked.

chromatica ball was so so so so good pic.twitter.com/YBDKF8POQm — ryan (@crymatica) July 30, 2022

How could someone channel their pain so effortlessly into their music? How could Gaga write such deep and beautiful songs? “Chromatica is a literal masterpiece” is what I would tweet regularly throughout this period (and still do!) because it is just so special.

When Mizz Gaga announced that she was going on tour, I knew I had to go. There were no plans for a Dublin date (sigh) so going overseas was my only chance for Gaga and I to be in the same room… and I was willing to do anything to make that happen.

The Chromatica Ball took place in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which is just outside of London. It was actually the first ever concert held in the stadium (periodt having queen Gaga inaugurate the concerts in this venue!).

Did I mention that I was going to see her alone? My first ever SOLO concert was Lady Gaga… Iconic if you ask me. I was petrified until I arrived and befriended some gorgeous gays who kept me company throughout the evening as we danced and sang along with queen Gaga.

It’s the way all the love makes feel. My love for you, your love for me, our love for each other. That’s real. And it’s big love. Forever love. 🖤 https://t.co/cCs7i39HSj — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 30, 2022

She came onstage at 8:27. I remember the time because it was when my soul left my body. I’m not joking y’all… I ascended somewhere else that night. The moment I heard the iconic “rah rah raaah” in ‘Bad Romance’… I was gone.

The Chromatica Ball was split into four acts with a beginning and a conclusion book ending them. During her multiple outfit changes, graphics of Lady Gaga would fill the screen which dazzled us all as we waited for her to come back onstage for more.

She sang many of her classic bops from the beginning of her career including; Bad Romance, Just Dance, Poker Face, Love Game and Monster along with the stunning Born This Way and Edge of Glory which were met with screams and tears of joy from adoring fans who have followed her since day one.

Then of course she included Shallow (tell me something boyyyyyy) and Always Remember Us This Way from her breakout performance in A Star is Born as well as Hold My Hand from the recent Top Gun film.

The Chromatica album was of course the standout of the night. She sang every single song except Sine From Above and Plastic Doll. Even Rain On Me and Sour Candy were included and she ATE both of those songs by herself!

There were also flames coming out of the stage as she performed each of the songs and they were HOT! I expected nothing less from the queen herself but my goodness… I felt like I was being blasted to another dimension each time the flames launched out of the stage! Slay I say slay!

gays and girlies with standing tickets for chromatica: pic.twitter.com/mczTiPLCOx — Dan Egg (@dan_egg) July 31, 2022

She was with us for a total of two hours and I honestly didn’t want her to leave. At one stage, one of my new pals grabbed my face and asked me if I was okay but my jaw was too busy being on the ground in awe of what was happening.

Before singing Born This Way, she spoke to us about the joy that comes with being yourself, “I can see some of you all and you know exactly who you are and do you know what? For those of you who don’t know who you are yet, you’re going to find out… and if you’re never not sure… you can just tell them you were born this way!”

Mizz Gaga, you mean so much to me. Thank you for the most magical and spectacular night at The Chromatica Ball. What you’ve done with this concert is nothing short of incredible and I am so excited to follow the updates from the rest of the beautiful ball dates.

I love you, queen!