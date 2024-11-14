"They weren’t ready for that": Denzel Washington says queer kiss scene was cut from Gladiator II

In a recent interview, Denzel Washington shared that a same-sex kiss scene he filmed for Gladiator II was ultimately cut. Washington, who portrays the wealthy but ruthless Macrinus in Ridley Scott’s sequel, revealed he had a kiss scene with another man that didn’t make it to the final version.

“I actually kissed a man in the film, but they took it out,” Washington explained. “I think they got chicken. I kissed a guy full on the lips, and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later. It’s Gladiator; it’s the kiss of death,” he told Gayety.

The decision to omit Washington’s scene wasn’t the only instance of a same-sex moment being removed. Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius, nephew of Gladiator‘s original hero Maximus, also mentioned an improvised kiss between him and Pedro Pascal that was cut from Gladiator II.

The storyline of the film follows Lucius as he seeks to reclaim his rightful place in the Roman Empire through brutal gladiatorial battles. Washington’s character, a former slave turned powerful businessman, has developed a twisted interest in capturing and enslaving other gladiators.

Director Ridley Scott weighed in on the deleted scenes, admitting he couldn’t recall why these moments were excluded but suggested they might appear in a future director’s cut. Mescal noted the possibility with optimism, hinting that the scenes might someday be restored.

Washington’s revelation has reignited discussions on LGBTQ+ representation in historical films. Ancient Rome, like many other societies, was known for its acceptance of same-sex relationships, but Hollywood’s portrayal has often shied away from this aspect. Some believe Washington’s scene was removed due to discomfort rather than a focus on historical accuracy.

Regardless of these choices, Gladiator II has already sparked excitement among audiences and critics alike. Early buzz suggests potential for award nominations and strong box office performance. Opening alongside Wicked, the film has generated enough anticipation to hold its own, promising a memorable return to Scott’s vision of ancient Rome.