Carlow hotel hosting anti-trans group prompts digital protest from activists

Anti-trans group The Countess Advocacy has organised an event at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow this Friday at 7:30pm. A digital protest was launched today against the Carlow hotel to voice opposition against their decision to host the anti-trans group.

The Countess is a small but vocal anti-trans lobby group that claims to be concerned about women’s healthcare and safeguarding schools. However, the group constantly spreads dangerous misinformation about gender identity and trans issues. By allowing The Countess to gather in the Woodford Dolmen, the hotel is providing a space for the group to promote their transphobic views to a wider audience.

Their event coincides with Transgender Awareness Week, a one-week celebration leading up to Transgender Day of Remembrance, which memorialises victims of transphobic violence on November 20.

The digital protest organised by Le Chéile, a cross-sector alliance against the far-right in Ireland, will call on the Woodford Dolmen Hotel to cancel the event and ensure that it retains its reputation for hospitality for all by distancing itself from anti-trans hate groups.

Everyone is invited to amplify our collective voices and participate in the digital protest using the hashtags #BoycottWoodford and #TransAwarenessWeek2023 to bring attention to the cause on a global scale.

You can also raise your concerns directly with the hotel by commenting, posting, or sending emails and direct messages to let them know their reputation is at stake. Everyone is asked to be mindful to maintain a civil and respectful tone in their interactions since the goal of the protest is to promote positive change.

By participating, you can show solidarity with the trans community and allies who share your concerns about the decision of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow.

Carlow has historically been a progressive, inclusive, and welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2019 the European Pride Organisers Association selected Carlow as the destination for Ireland’s inaugural Pride Network Conference. Moreover, the Woodford Dolmen previously hosted TENI’s annual Family Residential weekend.

Anyone can use the QR code below to access an email template to send to the hotel at [email protected]. Together as a digital community, we can make a significant impact and can demonstrate our commitment to justice and equality.