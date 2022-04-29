“Discriminatory” Canadian blood ban to be lifted

The Canadian government is to remove a discriminatory ban on gay and bisexual men and men who have sex with men (GBMSM) from donating blood.

Currently, GBMSM are prohibited from donating blood for up to three months from their last sexual interaction with another man. The new measures to eliminate the donor deferral period, proposed by the Canadian Blood Services, were authorised by Health Canada yesterday.

In a statement, the government department said “Today, Health Canada authorized a submission from Canadian Blood Services to eliminate the current three-month blanket donor deferral period for all sexually active men who have sex with men, and instead screen all donors, regardless of gender or sexuality, for high-risk sexual behaviours.”

A non-discriminatory blood donation service is something we’ve been working on from day one. It took way too long, but we’re finally here. It’s a good day.

It’s a very good day. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/T9toEnFEjo — Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) April 28, 2022

They went on, “Under the new screening approach, Canadian Blood Services will introduce a sexual behaviour-based donor-screening questionnaire that will apply to all donors of blood and plasma.”

The new questionnaire-based process has become the preferred practice in countries like the UK, France and Greece after they lifted similar bans. It is also due to be implemented in Ireland by the end of 2022.

Health Canada has authorized Canadian Blood Services’ submission to eliminate the 3-month donor deferral period for men who have sex with men, and instead screen all donors for high-risk sexual behaviorhttps://t.co/yH2RhCVtG2 pic.twitter.com/XHSel91RtE — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) April 28, 2022

In the statement, Canadian Blood Services indicated that the new screening approach is expected to be implemented by September 30, 2022.

Over the last ten years, Canada has gradually reduced the deferral period for men who have sex with men. In 2013, they dropped the lifetime ban to a five-year restriction. In 2016 they reduced this to one year and in 2019 to three months.

Canadian Blood Services described the move as “a significant milestone toward a more inclusive blood donation system nationwide, and builds on progress in scientific evidence made in recent years.”

Following the announcement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted “We promised to end the blood donation ban for men who have sex with men. Our government-funded research projects necessary to make this happen. And now, this discriminatory practice will come to an end”.