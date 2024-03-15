Powerful new documentary highlights trans teen's transition over 10 years

Life of Kai: A Documentary Following a Trans Boy’s Journey centres trans teen Kai Fuller’s life during his ten-year transition from the ages of nine to 19.

Growing up, Kai remembers telling his mother that he wanted to cut off his chest because it didn’t belong. He remembers being a kid who “hated looking down” at his body.

“I started puberty very young, and I knew something was not right,” he said.

Kai knew he wanted to pause puberty in 2013 when he was nine years old. At the age of 18, after experiencing body dysphoria for eight years, Kai pursued top surgery, a form of gender-affirming care he waited so long for.

During this ten-year period, with the support of his mother, Kai documented his journey through a series of YouTube videos. Now, Kai has worked alongside activist and filmmaker Fox Fisher to compile the videos into a documentary, which also features interviews with Kai about his experiences navigating the healthcare system.

In the film, Kai talks about gender dysphoria, the importance of being able to access puberty blockers, and what it feels like to be a trans person growing up in the UK. He also talks about how important it was to have a supportive parent, sharing that his mother has been an “amazing support over the years”.

Kai told PinkNews: “Having the opportunity to document and reflect on my journey throughout the years, while also knowing that my story has helped people over the years, fills me with joy.” He added, “Also knowing that what we are creating is helping so many people makes me even more grateful for the whole project.”

Kai’s documentary is a powerful testament to trans joy and the resilience of trans youth, and shows the importance of uplifting and supporting young voices within the community. My Genderation described Kai’s story as a “testament to fortitude, ambition, determination, and patience as he navigates an often uncharted path.”

As transphobic hate crimes persist and the UK media and government are increasingly hostile towards the trans community, documentaries like this help offer a source of hope.

Kai hopes that young trans people who watch his film will feel encouraged and hopeful about their own experiences. He said: “The message to take away is that, despite the numerous challenges, the support of just one person can be enough to overcome any obstacles.”