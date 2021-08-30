Drag Race star Gigi Goode comes out as trans and non-binary

Season 12 finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race and international drag artist, Gigi Goode, has shared with their followers on social media that they are trans and non-binary.

The video on Instagram was recorded while Goode was recovering from ‘facial feminisation surgery’, so the star was slightly bruised and bandaged while sharing the story of their journey.

They explain, “I don’t even know how to start this. Let’s just jump right into it, you know what I mean? I guess, without beating around the bush, around eight months ago in January, right at the beginning of the year, I decided to begin the process of hormone replacement therapy.

“For those of you who don’t know, the process of taking estrogen and testosterone blockers, differing on the person, as a means of bringing in the woman and pushing out the man. At least that was my process with it.”

Goode, who had previously shared while on the show that they were gender fluid, elaborated that while that was still the case “I would say that I’m leaning more towards the non-binary side of that.”

The star also detailed how the TV show Veneno, about the life of Cristina Ortiz, a trans woman who shot to fame in the 1990’s, made a big impression. Watching the show, Gigi Goode, explained, “completely opened my mind up to who I am and who I’m supposed to be and, to me, that’s a trans non-binary person.”

Goode explained the decision not to share their journey any earlier was because “I knew that I wanted this to be a journey I was going on by myself, on my own, without any input from the outside world.” Only their mother and a small group of friends were informed.

They are also in the process of legally changing their name and will be known as Gigi Goode from now on.