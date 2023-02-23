Queer artist Elaine Mai on what to expect from Mother's Cultúr Club at St Patrick's Festival

On March 16, Mother is taking over the St Patrick’s Festival 2023 for a huge celebration of LGBTQ+ club culture. Sure to be a night to remember, Cultúr Club features an incredible lineup of acts, including RTÉ Choice Music Prize-nominated artist Elaine Mai who will perform a special set alongside MayKay and Sinéad White.

GCN caught up with Elaine ahead of the St Patrick’s Eve show, to hear more about what to look forward to.

What can audiences expect from your Cultúr Club performance?

An unforgettable night with some new and some very familiar tunes which celebrate queer club culture and the transformative power of the dance floor. MayKay, Sineád and I have an amazing show in the works and we’ll be joined by some of the most exciting artists on the Irish music scene.

Can you tell us more about these exciting artist that you’ll be collaborating with?

The music scene in Ireland is literally hopping with incredible talent at the moment and all these acts are right at the centre of that. We’ll be joined by Bobbi Arlo, Lewwab, Pastiche, and Tim Chadwick – if you haven’t listened to them yet, get on it!

Why is it so special to have a night dedicated to LGBTQ+ club culture and platforming queer performers at one of Ireland’s biggest St Patrick’s Day celebrations?

It’s so important to celebrate and uplift queer performers and club culture, especially in a country where LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination and marginalisation. By dedicating a night to queer club culture and platforming queer performers, we’re able to showcase the incredible talent within our community and create a space where we can come together and celebrate on our national holiday.

Now, more than ever, we need this as a community. With the increase in homophobic attacks and abuse on social media as well as rampant transphobia and fear-mongering, gathering as a community is not only important but restorative and cathartic. The Mother crew always work super hard to provide a safe and welcoming space for our community, so I can’t think of a better place to be on Paddy’s eve!

What other acts are you excited to see on the line-up?

That’s a tough choice. I’m really looking forward to the GÉILÍ and words and storytelling from Seanchoíche and Una Mullally. Also, Tent Mór with the Mother DJs.

Do you have any other exciting projects you’re working on right now that you can let us know about?

MayKay and I have a new track, ‘What Will You Say?’, out on February 24 with The Ark Dublin which was a lot of fun to work on. I’m also working on some new music myself and collaborating with some other artists on a few different projects, so keep an eye out.

Tickets for Cultúr Club in the National Museum on March 16 are on sale now, with the afterparty taking place in The Well at Stephen’s Green.