Fans and community send messages of support after Girls Aloud Sarah Harding share news of cancer diagnosis

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has opened up about her battle with advanced breast cancer in a moving Twitter thread.

On Wednesday, August 26, the beloved singer shared her diagnosis on Twitter along with a photo of her in hospital. She further thanked her family and close friends for their continuous support throughout this time.

Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. pic.twitter.com/gxzOAl71vS — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

Harding wrote, “There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

The singer detailed her chemotherapy sessions and how she was “fighting” as hard as she could. She also shared that speaking about her diagnosis publicly was prompted after rumours circulated on social media when she was seen in a hospital.

Harding expressed, “I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.”

Speaking about the amazing support systems around her, Harding said, “My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.”

After Sarah Harding opened up about her diagnosis, numerous people shared messages of support for the singer on Twitter. One person wrote, “Please send all of your love and prayers to this wonderful, brave and incredibly strong woman. Girls Aloud have been such a huge part of our lives and this is so incredibly devastating and heartbreaking.”

Fellow Girls Aloud star Cheryl posted a broken heart emoji in response to Harding’s Tweet. Irish singer Nadine Coyle wrote on Instagram, “I love you! I have always been able to achieve miracles when needed! I am here for [you] all the way and always will be.”

I am sending nothing but love, strength and support to our queen @SarahNHarding! You’ve always been the strong one, now we’re being strong for you ❤️ — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) August 26, 2020

London LGBT+ venue Vauxhall Tavern expressed on their social media account, “We all send our love and wish you a speedy recovery.”