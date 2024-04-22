Fans go wild over surprise Spice Girls reunion at Victoria Beckham's birthday party

On April 20, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday at Oswald, an exclusive London club. The party was attended by all her former Spice Girls bandmates, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Melanie C and Emma Bunton. Thanks to the former football star David Beckham, a glimpse of the long-awaited reunion got Spice Girls’ fans spiralling.

Victoria Beckham’s husband posted a video on Instagram of the five members delivering a lip-sync performance to their 1998 hit, Stop. The video went viral on social media, as Spice Girls’ fans freaked out at this sneak peek of a potential reunion.

Following the party, star Victoria Beckham shared her husband’s video on Instagram, describing her special day as the “best night ever”, adding, “I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”

Even though A-list celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay attended the glittery event, the epic reunion stole the show. As the video was blowing up on social media, Spice Girls’ fans posted their emotional reactions and thanked David Beckham for sharing the reunion, saying he was doing “the good work for the people.”

Since they split in 2000, the band has reunited multiple times. However, Saturday was the first fivesome reunion since their 2012 Olympics performance. In 2019, the band got back together but without Victoria Beckham for a sold-out Spiceworld Tour across the UK and Ireland.

Finally seeing the whole band together after more than a decade, the spiralling reactions of Spice Girls’ fans to the unexpected turn of events are understandable. This comes right after Mel B got their hopes up for a reunion, when back in January, she confirmed the five of them were working on a new project on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I’m such a blabbermouth. I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I’m not meant to announce. But what I can say is we’re definitely working on something together – all five of us,” she said.

An official announcement is still to be released, leaving fans waiting for a proper Spice Girls reunion. Saturday’s preview broke the internet, showing once again the band’s impact. To this day, they remain the biggest female pop group in history, as they sold over 100 million records.

The group has been bringing people together through its songs for decades, marking the music industry, whether through its record-breaking sales or its continued messages of empowerment and girl power.