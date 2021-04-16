Fears Releases New Single 'Fabric' ahead of Debut Album Oiche

Fresh off the back of a Rough Trade Transmissions Series performance, the Dublin born, London based singer Fears has today released ‘Fabric,’ the latest single from her debut album ‘Oíche’ due to be released on May 7.

‘Fabric’ starts with a minimalist electronic riff that grows slowly into a hypnotic beat. Keane’s lyrics are full of anxiety:

“I try to run and I feel like I’m in slow motion.” As the track progresses, Keane explores the feeling of being trapped, ‘trying to escape someone or something that will not give you room to breathe.’ The repetition of the beat creates a building tension which combines with Fears’ introspective lyrics.

Fears says that “Fabric is about trying to escape someone or something that will not give you room to breathe. I tried to capture the feeling of desperately trying to rebuild yourself and your life, while something will not let you go.”

It is worth questioning if she is alluding to a negative situation or reality that she has created for herself that she now feels stuck within:

“Talking to people that you think care about you/ it’s a fabrication of what you want to be/ true.”

Whether it is an external or internal pressure, Keane speaks of the struggle to move on from whatever is holding her back, ‘‘you keep pushing and pushing and pushing and pushing and pushing.’

Fears creates music that is minimalist and open to interpretation. On ‘Fabric,’ she creates a space for her audience to reflect on their own struggles and feelings of entrapment, allowing them to identify and resonate with her music. In an interview with GCN, Fears said that her ideal listener is ‘someone alone at night in their bedroom,’ who is letting their guard down and exploring their own vulnerabilities.

You can see Fears perform her debut album Oiche on Music Town’s YouTube channel tomorrow night April 17th as part of the Music Town festival. Filmed in Protein Studios, London, Fears will be joined by two musical guests, in custom handmade costumes, bringing the world of Oíche to life.

Oiche is due to be released on TULLE records on May 7.