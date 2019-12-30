First musical acts for Quarter Block Party 2020 announced

The annual Quarter Block Party is back again in 2020 and will run from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, February 9 in venues across Cork City. The festival, which will take over the city for four nights, aims to inject a sense of excitement into the streets with over 50 acts ranging from music, art, and theatre performances scheduled. The weekend offers the unique opportunity to discover new Irish and international artists through pop-up shows, public art events and creative discussions.

Caoilian Sherlock, festival manager of Quarter Block Party commented on the wide selection of acts saying; “We are delighted to bring the sixth edition of Quarter Block Party to Cork this February. We are very proud to showcase some of the best musical talent that this country has to offer in what can only be described as a golden age for our artists and musicians. In the coming weeks, we will be further presenting a huge lineup of music, dance, theatre, and performing arts as well as discussions and events which focus on activism and urbanism in Cork and around Ireland.”

The first wave of musical acts for the four-day festival has been announced, although the art installations and theatre performances are being kept under wraps for the moment and will be announced in the coming weeks.

First up on the bill of musical acts include The Bonk, Post Punk Podge and The Technohippies, Jar Jar Jr, Lemoncello, Aoife Nessa Frances, God Alone and Pretty Happy.

The Bonk

The Bonk is a musical project spearheaded by Waterford musician and songwriter, Philip Christie. The project is influenced by 60’s garage, jazz and experimental pop, recursive rhythms and improvised melodies which Christie brings together to form loose minimalist song sure to delight crowds.

Soft Focus

Soft Focus joins the lineup on Friday 7 February, performing in Cork’s newest venue, Kino, and will be playing a mix of drone and krautrock informed equally by psychedelia and experimental minimalism. The eclectic ensemble of artists are currently preparing to record their debut which is set to be released in 2020. They are not ones to miss!

Post Punk Podge and The Technohippies

Also performing at Kino are a figment of punk and the post’s collective imagination in the form of a singer/rapper/musician from Limerick – Post Punk Podge and The Technohippies will take to the stage on Saturday 8. Frontman and accomplished violinist, Podge hopes to turn the brown envelopes they wear on their heads from a symbol of corruption, deception, and greed, into one of self-expression, defiance and laughter in their performance.

Jar Jar Jr

Jar Jar Jr is taking a step away from his usual background in producing and is entering new artistic territory exploring live instrumentation and composition at this year’s Quarter Block Party. Jar Jar Jr is best known for his beat tape Fallen Angel, released in 2018 as well as being credited on KOJAQUE’s debut album, Deli Daydreams.

Lemoncello

Lemoncello, a musical duo composed of Laura Quirke and Claire Kinsella who meet during their time in college at Maynooth University, create music together using a guitar, a cello and vocals. The pair will be performing in Coughlans alongside Maija Sofia on Saturday 8.

Maija Sofia

The singer and writer from rural Co Galway currently based in Dublin takes influence from a folkloric style of storytelling and blend disarming poetic vulnerability with a ruthless, anarchic backbone when creating her music.

Aoife Nessa Frances

The Dublin-born musician and singer-songwriter is inspired by the poetic styles of folk music as well as deriving heavy influences from psychedelic rock. She will be performing at Coughlans on Sunday 9 along with psych-rock group vocalist Elaine Howley from The Altered Hours.

God Alone

Five-piece Cork band God Alone will be playing their intoxicating mix of post-metal and black metal vocals with elements of drone​​, hardcore, math rock, electronic music, and other genres at Spailpín Fánach on Saturday 8.

MELTS

Another five-member band, this time hailing from Dublin, MELTS will share the stage of Spailpín Fánach on Saturday with God Alone. The band’s music is a forward-pushing brand of rock ‘n’ roll that incorporates elements of psychedelia, post-punk, and Krautrock, to create a unique and exciting sound.

Pretty Happy

Pretty Happy are a sibling trio band that have established themselves as one of the seminal acts in the Cork music scene. Their sound is a fusion of hard-hitting punk brattiness with exciting, groove-inducing melodies that stun and stimulate in equal parts.

To get a taste of what to expect at this years Quarter Block Party have a look at some of the highlights from last years festival!

For all those interested in attending, tickets are on sale now and there is an option to either book single event tickets or to select a Bundle Pass for €25 giving you entry for three shows!