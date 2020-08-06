FKA Twigs launches fundraising campaign to support sex workers during COVID-19

Musician FKA Twigs has launched a fundraising campaign for sex workers who are suffering a loss of income due to COVID-19. The artist also wants to assist those who are challenging public attitudes, tackling stigma, and fighting for the rights and protections of sex workers.

On her Instagram, FKA Twigs shared, “I was 19 when I learnt my first pole move, I learnt a back hook spin from a stripper when I was working as a hostess in a gentleman’s club. For those of you who don’t know, hostessing is when one person pays another person for their time, anything from a conversation over dinner to sex work, and the club gets a cut of the fee.

“My lived experience as a very young woman in these environments has not only informed the strong and formidable woman that I am today, but also a lot of my work as a music and visual artist – sometimes even subconsciously.

“I feel like now is the time for me to step forward, pay respect, and shine a light on the challenges facing sex workers, especially during these uncertain times. Sex workers I know and have met have discipline, craft, talent and work ethic – not only do they deserve better long-term, but their income has been wiped out by the lockdown and many are invisible to the financial aid available to others.

“There’s a bigger journey in challenging public attitudes, tackling stigma, and fighting for rights and protections – but today I’m inviting you to join me in helping with cash donations to SWARM, Lysistrata and ELSC. These organisations are providing direct financial support to strippers and sex workers.”

FKA Twigs kicked off the fund with £10,000 and you can donate here.

SEX WORKERS: 2) Take the Department of Justice's survey https://t.co/dXoCokPZSp before Sept 11th — SWAI Ireland (@SWAIIreland) August 5, 2020

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland have also called for allies to take part in a Department of Justice survey in relation to a review of the Sex Work Law. They call for sex work laws that make marginalised people more safe.

ALLIES: 4) You can also send a written submission to [email protected] before 11 Sept. If you have any queries or need help please email SWAI at [email protected] Sex workers must be listened to in this review. YOU can ensure that that happens. pic.twitter.com/YJ6nsXA05y — SWAI Ireland (@SWAIIreland) August 5, 2020

Recently, on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Sex Workers Alliance Ireland released a statement describing how the Irish authorities are not utilising the best weapon against sex trafficking in particular – sex workers themselves.

Director of SWAI, Kate McGrew, shared, “This is an opportunity for policymakers in this country to listen to current sex workers about how the decriminalisation of sex work will keep everyone safer, including those who have been trafficked.”