Free course on coping mechanisms in stressful times for Irish LGBTQ+ community launches

A new course aimed at equipping members of the LGBTQ+ community in Galway with the skills on coping with stress is kicking off next Wednesday, February 17. The six-week course will take place online from 7-8 pm on Wednesday evenings, and is free.
The course will be facilitated by Dr Ger McNamara, Clinical Psychologist, and is being run by Amach!LGBT Galway, who represent and advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community in Galway city and county.
Launching the series of workshops, Helen Mortimer, Coordinator at Amach!LGBT Galway said:
“Stress impacts our emotions, cognition and physical and mental health in our everyday life. The current global pandemic is increasing our stress levels.
“In the current environment of living in an ongoing lockdown, with reduced access to support groups and systems many members of the LGBTI+ community are feeling more isolated and alone than ever.
“These workshops will help people to learn to cope with mental health difficulties they are facing, and we encourage anyone from the LGBTI+ community who is struggling at the moment to get in touch with us.”
The workshops are free, and for adults aged 18+.
The facilitator of the course, Dr Ger McNamara, is a clinical psychologist who works in adult mental health. Dr McNamara has a special interest in LGBTQ+ affirmative therapy, both in clinical practice and research.
Those looking for further information or wishing to take part in the workshops can get in touch by emailing: [email protected]
Further information on Amach!LGBT Galway can be found here.
This project is supported by Healthy Ireland, Pobal, Galway City Council and Galway Local Community Development Committee.
GCN has published a guide on how to deal with anxiety and stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also a plethora of supports available to vulnerable LGBT+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.
LGBT Helpline
TENI
Samaritans
HIV Ireland
Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
Aware
Pieta House
Mental Health Ireland
© 2021 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.