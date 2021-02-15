Free course on coping mechanisms in stressful times for Irish LGBTQ+ community launches

A new course aimed at equipping members of the LGBTQ+ community in Galway with the skills on coping with stress is kicking off next Wednesday, February 17. The six-week course will take place online from 7-8 pm on Wednesday evenings, and is free.

The course will be facilitated by Dr Ger McNamara, Clinical Psychologist, and is being run by Amach!LGBT Galway, who represent and advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community in Galway city and county.

Launching the series of workshops, Helen Mortimer, Coordinator at Amach!LGBT Galway said:

“Stress impacts our emotions, cognition and physical and mental health in our everyday life. The current global pandemic is increasing our stress levels.

“In the current environment of living in an ongoing lockdown, with reduced access to support groups and systems many members of the LGBTI+ community are feeling more isolated and alone than ever.

“These workshops will help people to learn to cope with mental health difficulties they are facing, and we encourage anyone from the LGBTI+ community who is struggling at the moment to get in touch with us.”

The workshops are free, and for adults aged 18+.

The facilitator of the course, Dr Ger McNamara, is a clinical psychologist who works in adult mental health. Dr McNamara has a special interest in LGBTQ+ affirmative therapy, both in clinical practice and research.

Those looking for further information or wishing to take part in the workshops can get in touch by emailing: [email protected]

Further information on Amach!LGBT Galway can be found here.

This project is supported by Healthy Ireland, Pobal, Galway City Council and Galway Local Community Development Committee.