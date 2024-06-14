We’re hiring! GCN seeks an Online Content Creator

Are you an online content creator passionate about working with the LGBTQ+ community? Then this new role at GCN could be for you! Find out more about the job, including how to apply, below.

Online Content Creator

GCN is looking to recruit a smart, friendly, dynamic Online Content Creator who will work on creating content for GCN’s website.

With the rise of digital media and GCN’s ever-growing digital presence, this is an exciting opportunity to join our dynamic team, contribute to Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community, and build a robust multimedia portfolio.

This position will include, but is not limited to, the following elements:

Write daily and long-form articles for GCN.ie , liaising with the editorial team to pitch and discuss high-quality content.

Manage the digital publication of GCN magazine.

Create and edit video & multimedia content, including long-form native videos, TikTok videos, etc.

Liaise with contributing journalists, photographers and videographers.

Manage incoming press requests and article pitches.

Work with other LGBTQ+ organisations on various projects, including events, campaigns and initiatives.

Liaise with the advertising department to ensure website content supports clients’ requests.

Assist with web development and digital strategies.

Assist with live streams and live events, providing social media/video coverage on GCN’s social media channels.

No experience is needed, as training will be provided.

Please apply to [email protected] with a cover letter, CV and examples of your work (writing/video).

The deadline for applications is 17:00 on Friday, July 12, 2024.

GCN is a registered charity: 20034580

GCN defines diversity as valuing everyone as an individual – we appreciate all our employees, volunteers, readers, contributors, and clients as people. Harnessing these differences creates a productive environment where everybody feels valued, their talents are fully utilised, and organisational and personal goals are met.

We are committed to employment practices that promote diversity and inclusion regardless of age, disability, gender identity, sex, marriage & civil partnership status, pregnancy and maternity status, race, religion, or belief.