Gay comedian Gearóid Farrelly joins Dancing With The Stars Ireland in same-sex pairing

Gearóid Farrelly has been announced among the cast of next year’s Dancing With The Stars Ireland. The gay comedian, podcaster and TV personality will take part in a same-sex pair, with his pro partner yet to be revealed.

Gearóid is a seasoned performer, getting his breakthrough as a finalist in Edinburgh’s So You Think You’re Funny? competition. He has shared the stage with an array of well-known talents and opened for the likes of Joan Rivers, Sarah Millican, Patton Oswalt, Neil Delamere and Joanne McNally.

In 2024 he concluded his Glamour Hammer tour and launched his new show, Gearóid Rage, which kicked off in October.

Speaking about Dancing With The Stars, Gearóid said: “I am absolutely terrified… Well, I was terrified before the meet and greet, walking into that room was genuinely one of the scariest things I have ever done. But everybody is so nice, we are gelling as a gang so fast and I’m just enjoying every second of it.”

On being one-half of a same-sex pairing, he added: “As a young gay kid, if I had seen two men dancing together on the television, it would have been such a relief. My pro partner was also bullied at school because he was the dancer.

“So, we were really on the same page with this. He’s just the best. I was a little concerned at the beginning about being in this man’s space, because he’s straight, and I’m gay, and I didn’t want him to feel uncomfortable, or that he felt like he had to do this. So, we’ve had that chat as well and he is so up for this from a choreography point of view.”

Alongside Gearóid, Irish LGBTQ+ Olympian Jack Woolley has been announced on the cast, as has former Miss Universe Ireland Aishah Akorede and Mrs Brown’s Boys star Danny O’Carroll. The remaining celebrities will be announced throughout the week.

Hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy, Dancing With The Stars Ireland returns to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in January 2025.