GenderGP responds to trans community concerns following news of potential prescriptions cutoff

UK healthcare clinic GenderGP are negotiating with their pharmaceutical supplier to ensure the trans community can access medication under new guidelines.

After GenderGP announced a cutoff for prescriptions on Twitter, the trans community voiced their worries and outrage over how this will affect them. The clinic has since responded by stating that they are currently in discussions with Clear Chemist on dispensing medication under new regulations.

GenderGP stated, “Following recent media activity which has negatively impacted the provision of care to transgender individuals, we have been working around the clock to secure the continuity of care to all GenderGP patients.”

“We have negotiated at length with Clear Chemist, who are working tirelessly to ensure the trans community is able to receive much needed medication within the scope of what is permitted by the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC),” GenderGP further wrote.

Founded by Dr Helen Webberley in 2015, GenderGP provides health and wellbeing services to the trans community and those who support them. It provides a service for people in Ireland and the UK to avail of vital medication.

Regarding changes to the access of medication, GenderGP wrote in their statement, “Clear Chemist has clarified that it is still able to dispense medication to all patients as long as we satisfy exact and clear requirements. We have been reassured that Clear Chemist is doing all it can to put the necessary steps in place so that the under 18s can also continue to be supported, though this will take some time.”

“In the meantime, GenderGP is in the process of negotiating with a number of pharmacies on how best to secure the continuity of care to all patients. This is an evolving situation and we will continue to keep our service users updated via the website,” the clinic concluded.

On Wednesday, October 7, GenderGP reported that Clear Chemist were instructed to cease fulfilling prespections to trans patients at the clinic. The sudden cutoff was attributed towards mounting pressure from external sources spurred on by misinformation and discrimination.

As a result of the recent negative press attention our prescribing chemist has been told they are unable to fulfil the prescriptions of the thousands of trans patients who use GenderGP. — GenderGP (@GenderGP) October 7, 2020

Most recently, GenderGP created a petition asking the community to support trans healthcare. They shared on social media, “We’ve been inundated with messages of support from current and previous patients as well as cis allies asking for ways they can help – sign our petition here.”