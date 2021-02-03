Gilead loses appeal to prevent generic HIV drug entering Irish market

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Gilead Sciences aiming to halt two companies who produce and supply generic HIV drugs from putting any product containing a combination of two particular anti-retroviral agents on the Irish market.
On Tuesday, February 2, the Court of Appeal upheld a High Court decision revoking Gilead’s supplemental protection certificate for Truvada, a combination antiretroviral medication predominantly used to treat and prevent HIV. The pharmaceutical firm initially brought proceedings against Teva and Norton (Waterford) Ltd, trading as Teva Pharmaceuticals Ireland, and against Mylan SAS, Generics UK Ltd (trading as Mylan) and McDermot Laboratories Ltd, trading as Gerard Laboratories Ltd and as Mylan Dublin.
Gilead were seeking to prevent the two companies from placing any product on the Irish market which contains a combination of two anti-retroviral agents; Tenofovir disoproxil (TD) and emtricitabine (FTC), which are key components in the firm’s development of Truvada.
The pharmaceutical firm claimed that the supplemental protection certificate would be infringed if Teva and Mylan placed any product containing a combination of these agents on the Irish market. In an October 2019 judgement, Mr Justice Denis McDonald agreed with the defendants that this drug combination was not protected by the relevant patent.
Mr Justice McDonald further rejected Gilead’s claims about the validity of the certificate. He noted evidence that the patent was relevant to a number of viruses and subsequently dismissed the pharmaceutical’s case.
While giving judgement following a three judge Court of Appeal, Ms Justice Caroline Costello outlined that the trial judge had engaged with essential evidence and clearly set out his reasons for rejecting the case put forth by Gilead. She also rejected arguments that he failed in his approach to accurately interpret the patent, noting that he correctly read it in accordance with EU and domestic law.
Ms Justice Costello further spoke on Gilead’s “true complaint” regarding the trial judge giving weight to the clinical need for other viral infections, such as Hepatitis B, herpes and cytomegalovirus among others. She ruled that his approach was “unimpeachable” in this regard.
Gilead also argued that Mr Justice McDonald effectively ignored evidence as to the urgent unmet clinical need for dealing with HIV in 1996, which was the priority date of the patent. However, Ms Justice Costello judged that this was “untenable” and the trial judge showed a full awareness of the AIDS crisis in his judgment.
© 2021 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.