The amazing International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival returns for 2022

The International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival (IDGTF) returns to the city with a brand new 2022 programme. The best of LGBTQ+ artists from Ireland and abroad will take part in over 23 plays and events from May 2 to 15.

IDGTF finally returns to the live scene in Dublin, after last year’s edition had to be held online due to the Covid pandemic. Senator Annie Hoey, a vocal supporter of the festival in the Oireachtas, will be there to launch the new edition.

Their ambition is to create a welcoming and inclusive place for all LGBTQ+ artists, so they can showcase their work over two weeks filled with solidarity and celebration. Their commitment is to keep the Festival accessible, so they have decided to maintain their ticket prices at pre-Covid levels. Moreover, free events will be featured in the programme, including seminars, play readings as Gaeilge (in Irish) and new Irish dramas.

#Seanad Commencement Matter 3 @hoeyannie – To the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media: To discuss funding for the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival 2022 https://t.co/tQua4zpQ2C #seeforyourself pic.twitter.com/z7agu6WUNx — Houses of the Oireachtas – Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) March 8, 2022

This mission of accessibility has been particularly challenging because of the recent cutting of state support. In fact, after the Arts Council decided to deny funds to the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival in 2022, now more than ever they need help to ensure that this amazing display of queer art can keep on existing in future years. If you believe in their project, here’s a few things you could do to help out.

Book your tickets… and bring your friends!

Having a fabulous audience at their events is the main form of support the IDGTF can get and they couldn’t be more thankful for that. If you can, group with other people and make a special occasion by attending one (or more) of the plays with your friends and colleagues. Here’s a treat: block bookings get discounts!

Volunteer

IDGTF is seeking front-of-house volunteers and people to help them with tech and to run their box office. If you’re interested in being part of the world’s largest LGBTQ+ festival of theatre, you can register through their website.

Sponsor their events

You or your company could become one of the sponsors for the Festival and help it stay strong even in the face of grant cuts.

Keep in touch

If you have any other ideas on how to support the Festival (it could be a resource, a prize or any other suggestion), get in touch! Also, don’t forget to share all their events on your Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Book your table for a great night out! pic.twitter.com/hxAbODdxaI — Dublin Gay Theatre Festival (@GayTheatre) March 21, 2022

And if you can’t wait for all the fun to start, don’t miss the annual Table Quiz held on March 31 in Street 66, Parliament Street at 8pm. Expect a fabulous night in the company of quizmaster Conor Clear, with eight rounds of questions, a raffle and prizes. Tables are €40 and you can reserve them in advance at [email protected]

Their brand new programme will be announced at the end of March and tickets will go on sale at the same time. Be sure to stay updated here!