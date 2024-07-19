Ireland’s proposed hate speech law described as "authoritarian" by Trump’s VP pick JD Vance

Donald Trump’s newly-appointed vice-presidential running mate JD Vance has previously come out in opposition to Ireland’s proposed hate speech law, which he has described as “authoritarian”.

In a statement sent to Geradline Byrne Nason, the Irish ambassador to the US, Vance expressed his concern over “authoritarian legislation pending in the Irish parliament that would severely undermine freedom of speech in the country”.

The letter, originally sent in December 2023, similarly equated increased crime to increased immigration, proclaimed “there are only two genders,” and inquired whether or not this opinion would be included in the pending legislation.

Vance similarly said that Ireland’s proposed hate speech legislation would “criminalise speech that causes too much ‘discomfort’ for people”.

“If this were happening in Russia or China or many other nations we would call it totalitarian and threaten economic sanctions,” Vance added.

When Vance reposted a copy of the letter on social media, it was subsequently shared amongst Irish-based far-right agitator groups.

Ireland’s proposed hate crime and hate speech legislation, an update to the previously established Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989, would criminalise “intentional or reckless” communication or behaviour that is likely to incite hatred or violence against persons based on their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, and other protected characteristics.

According to Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, striking a balance between protecting free speech and prohibiting hate speech will be a priority for the proposed legislation.

Despite opposition, a number of Irish organisation have called on the government to expedite the legislation to avoid a potential ‘culture war’.

Liam Herrick, the executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, has been outspoken about his organisation’s support of passing hate speech legislation as quickly as possible.

“We cannot allow the experiences of communities targeted by hate crime and extreme hate speech to be minimised to facilitate attempts to import and manufacture a ‘culture war’,” Herrick said.

“This legislation requires a delicate exercise in balancing different rights — including the right to freedom of expression and the right to equality and non-discrimination.

“Constructive debate is welcome, but we must differentiate such debate from attempts to misconstrue or distort the nature and purpose of this legislation and to use the debate as an opportunity to attack the same communities this legislation seeks to protect.”

Irish LGBTQ+ youth organisation Belong To similarly called for the bill’s passing, saying: “Figures published this year from An Garda Síochána show an increase in the number of reported hate crimes and hate-related incidents for the second year in a row,” it said.

“Sexual orientation has remained one of the most commonly recorded forms of targeting over the past three years.

“Hate crimes are message crimes — a single act can cause a ripple of fear throughout the victim’s community.

“In a time of rising hate both here and internationally, we need to stand firm in Ireland on our values of inclusiveness and ensure all communities are safe and protected from harm,” the group concluded.