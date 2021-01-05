This Ireland based makeup artist's lockdown project is a queer Bridgerton-esque paradise

As we enter our third lockdown in less than a year, the creative responses to such a unique time in living history are beginning to emerge. Ireland based makeup artist Tomek Welkier has used the time from his normally busy schedule to imagine a classic world with a genderqueer twist in his project, Flower Boys.

Check out Flower Boys below and follow Tomek on Instagram.

Since starting training as a professional makeup artist 2 years ago and gaining an ITEC Diploma in Fashion/Media/Theatrical Makeup, Welkier has already had an opportunity working in a variety of fields across television (Ireland’s Got Talent), film (RTÉ’s Blast from the Past and Death by Day Light), theatre (Something about Prayers and Funny Girl).

He has also created several editorials and fashion looks for L’Oréal Paris and Salon Magazine. He is currently working as a creative makeup artist for leading professional film, beauty and make-up supplier, Sunaura, while also doing some freelance work.

Welkier has also taught make-up in colleges with special focus on creative looks such as drag, fantasy, editorial and high fashion.

He says what he enjoys most is bringing to life his artistic vision which he most recently explored in the project ‘Flower Boys’.

“This one is a very personal one for me, as for the first time I have assumed the complete control from makeup to styling, creative direction and model casting.

“Flower Boys is about capturing elusive gender fluidity juxtaposed against a gorgeous vintage frame, with a bit of a classic fashion touch. I wanted to convey the message that classifying yourself as just male or female is no longer a relevant concept. I see gender as the way of embodying how we feel at a given moment, revealed by how we dress, describe and express ourselves.

“Choosing to style my models in vintage feminine outfits combined with delicate makeup I wanted to give them freedom of fully expressing themselves and being able to shift their energy between masculine and feminine.

“It was really important to me to be able to capture in these pictures not only a physical but also an emotional shift. The location choice of antique store to frame my story allows me to show the imperceptible harmony between the contrast of new, fresh and young, and old, sophisticated and soulful,” Tomek told GCN.

Models Tommy, Timothy and Patrick from Rós Model Management

Photographed by Seán Moore

Hair by Żaneta Kujawska

Makeup, styling, creative direction by Tomek Welkier