Over 100 Irish community groups endorse Stand Together solidarity march against hate and division

More than 100 community groups in Ireland, including GCN and the National LGBT Federation (NXF), are joining forces for the Stand Together solidarity demonstration on Saturday, March 2. Organised by cross-sectoral alliance Le Chéile, the march will see people from all over the country gather in the Irish capital to stand against racism, hate and division.

People are invited to join the nationwide solidarity demonstration against racism, inequality, hate and war in Dublin and other cities and towns across Ireland. In Dublin, participants will assemble at the Garden of Remembrance at 1:30pm on March 2, before marching through the city centre.

Last year we saw 50,000 people take to the streets of Dublin to demand an Ireland for ALL. Let’s make sure this year we have even more people out on the streets. Join us on March 2nd to demand a better society for ALL.#RefugeesWelcome #RacistsNot #IrelandForAll #HomesForAll pic.twitter.com/2JytAkfve6 — United Against Racism (@UnitedARacism) February 20, 2024

The Stand Together march is endorsed by a growing number of community and civil society organisations, including several LGBTQ+ groups such as GCN, the NXF, Dublin Pride, LGBT Ireland, Trans & Intersex Pride, Queer Asian Pride Ireland and more. The demonstration is also supported by all trade unions in the country.

Individuals from these organisations gathered today, February 22, at Merrion Square for a photocall with media agencies to amplify the message and call on people from all over Ireland to join them at the demonstration on March 2.

Support is growing for the #StandTogether march 🔥🙌🏿🙌🏾🙌🏽🙌🏼🙌🏻 If you or your group wants to get involved, contact us via https://t.co/LNdqdS0WQT Spread the word ✊🏾 📆Sat, March 2nd

⏰1:30pm

📍Parnell Sq#DiversityNotDivision#StandTogether Event link:https://t.co/RTsLstvAQt pic.twitter.com/oLg50xCuDR — Le Chéile #IrelandForAll (@LeCheileDND) February 21, 2024

A similar demonstration took place last year, when over 50,000 people gathered in Dublin for the #IrelandForAll rally, celebrating diversity and standing together in the face of hatred and inequality. The rally was only the beginning of a solidarity movement and alliance between over 100 organisations, who are now ready to get back to the streets.

In recent years, we have witnessed the deliberate scapegoating of minority groups by the far-right, who employ racist and homophobic tactics to create divisions in our society. Moreover, societal problems such as unaffordable housing and long waiting lists for public services have been exacerbated by the government’s refusal to deal with these issues.

In this context, community groups are calling on people to show up and stand in solidarity with all those who have been marginalised, discriminated against or let down by the state. The main goal of the Stand Together march is to foster “a better, more equitable Ireland while celebrating its diverse cultural tapestry”.

Join the Stand Together demonstration on March 2 to support diversity and equality in Ireland and denounce racism, hate, division and war.