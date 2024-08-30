Irish Gay Dads to host free conference on navigating surrogacy in Ireland

Irish Gay Dads is hosting a free and informative conference titled Embracing Parenthood: Navigating the Surrogacy Journey for Same-Sex Couples. The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 7, at the Maldron Hotel Merrion Road.

As a support and advocacy group, Irish Gay Dads aims to provide a safe space where gay fathers and fathers-to-be can connect, share experiences, and celebrate the joys of fatherhood. Their goal is to empower and inspire members throughout their journey to becoming a parent and beyond.

Through the conference on September 7, Irish Gay Dads will facilitate comprehensive and ethical discussions on surrogacy for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland. Featuring talks on the legal, practical, and psychological aspects of surrogacy, the event will cover every stage of the journey, making it suitable for people who are just beginning, currently in the process, or already have children via surrogacy.

The lineup of speakers includes family law solicitor Annette Hickey, former Chair of the Litigation Committee of the Law Society of Ireland Fiona Duffy, reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist Ravi Victory, behavioural psychologist Louise Cleary, nurse manager Lisa Hogan, and more.

Speaking about the conference, Chairperson of Irish Gay Dads Seamus Kearney Martone said: “We are hosting this conference to ensure that intended parents, whether considering domestic or international surrogacy, have access to safe, ethical, and comprehensive information.

“Our aim is to guide them through their surrogacy journey with the support of leading Irish solicitors, fertility experts, and child psychologists. By bringing together these professionals, we hope to empower intended parents with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions and navigate the complexities of surrogacy with confidence and care.”

The event is sponsored by the firms of two of the top surrogacy solicitors in Ireland: Fiona Duffy from Patrick F. O’Reilly & Co. Solicitors and Annette Hickey from Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors.

Commenting on the event, Annette Hickey said: “I am so delighted that Irish Gay Dads have arranged such an important information event during this time while we await the commencement of legislative provisions.

“I would encourage and advise all intended parents who are making huge decisions about their surrogacy journeys to speak with Irish Gay Dads and other Irish surrogacy advocacy groups who you can trust before signing any documents with an international agency.

“This event will help intended parents come to a decision about their surrogacy journey with the professional assistance of those who care about you and your family,” Hickey concluded.

To register for the Embracing Parenthood: Navigating the Surrogacy Journey for Same-Sex Couples conference hosted by Irish Gay Dads, follow this link. For more information and support, visit irishgaydads.ie and follow them on Instagram.