Irish podcast shares timely guide for how to survive Christmas as a queer person

If you’re sick of hearing holiday music, but still want to treat your ears to some Christmas content, we’ve got the perfect podcast for you! Real Hot Girl Pod is an Irish production, and in the lead-up to the big day, they have released a practical queer Christmas survival guide in collaboration with TENI’s Noah Halpin.

In the episode, which happens to be the 10th of the series, hosts Claire Beck and Conor Finn along with their special guest discuss escape plans, dealing with family, and alternative plans for people who won’t be going home for the holidays. Halpin offers expert advice, drawing both on his own personal experiences and what he has learned from others in the community.

The podcast is a refreshing listen that emphasises the importance of prioritising your own happiness at Christmas time, which, as a queer person, doesn’t always cater to others’ expectations. If this sounds like your cup of tea, you can listen to the episode on all popular podcasting platforms.

In addition to this, the Real Hot Girl Pod will be releasing another Christmas-themed episode on the 25th to accompany you on your festive ‘Hot Girl Walk’. The special release will be full of listener messages, coming out stories, queer film recommendations and ideas for how to take a moment to yourself among the hustle and bustle of the day.

Fans of the podcast are also being encouraged to leave anonymous messages from wherever they’re tuning in on the LGBTQ+ digital platform Queering The Map.

The Real Hot Girl Pod is credited with embodying the ‘Hot Girl’ attitude in a queer and inclusive space. Co-host Claire Beck is a DJ and broadcaster from Dublin known for her work on Today FM and in the festival and club scenes, while her partner in crime Conor Finn is a Digital Media expert and podcaster from Armagh.