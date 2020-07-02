Irish resource guide for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming college students launched

A new resource guide for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming college students is now available to download for free. It includes information, advice, considerations, and reference materials for the inclusion and protection of those students already mentioned, as well as for the larger LGBTQIA+ community.

The resource guide is a collaborative project between the NXF, Transgender Equality Network Ireland, and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Unit.

The guide took as a part basis the results of a survey undertaken by third-level gender minority students in Ireland. It covers topics ranging from student housing and PhD supervision, to inclusive language and campus health services while attempting to take an intersectional approach.

Some of the suggestions students said would help make their college experiences more positive and welcoming were:

Gender neutral bathrooms which would provide students with a safe and stigma free space. The possibility of using more gender-neutral language, including:

.The voluntary listing of personal pronouns as part of email signatures, social media profiles, and webpage bios serves as a sign of respect to the gender minority community and invitation for others to share their pronouns.

.Providing opportunities to list preferred pronouns on forms and registration materials.

.Utilising gender neutral language within text, as well as the singular their/they/them.

With 23% of survey respondents stating that finding safe accommodation was a problem, suggestions to improve the situation included:

The preparation of guidelines and protocols for gender inclusive housing that are publicly available.

Establishing a database of queer-friendly student accommodations.

Training residence wardens and security staff.

There is also helpful advice for tutors, instructors and supervisors. While it goes into further detail on each point, they are encouraged to

1 Be approachable

2 Be accommodating

3 Learn

4 Call it out

5 Go beyond

The above sections are merely a drop in the ocean on a host of information and suggestions, so a deeper read is encouraged.

A copy of the resource guide is available to download here.