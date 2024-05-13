Jinkx Monsoon is the “perfect Doctor Who villain” in new season

Jinkx Monsoon made their Doctor Who debut in Season 14, episode two, titled ‘The Devil’s Chord’, and drag fans are absolutely in love with their character. The newly-premiered season frames Monsoon as the whimsical and malicious Maestro.

Since Monsoon’s role was announced in April 2023, fans of the drag queen have anxiously been waiting to see her on the Doctor Who screen. Finally, on Saturday, May 11, the wait came to an end during the Doctor Who season 14 double premiere.

The non-binary drag performer’s character uses they/them pronouns and has been described as “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet”.

The highly-anticipated character exceeded all expectations with their thrilling and terrifying performance as an absolutely captivating villain and counterpart to The Doctor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho)

The beloved Jinkx Monsoon joined the 14th season of Doctor Who after being the only contestant in the Drag Race franchise to ever win the competition twice.

During Monsoon’s debut episode, the Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday, travel back to 1963 and realise no one is listening to The Beatles because the villainous Maestro has stolen music from all the world’s inhabitants.

Maestro is fearless as they boldly taunt the Doctor before laughing directly in his face. Their performance is both terrifying and absolutely breathtaking.

The line reading of “playing lovesick songs for heartbroken lesbians” changed me https://t.co/QTxqfGCONX — paul | iwtv spoilers (@paulswhtn) May 13, 2024

The Doctor Who series has earned praise for prioritising LGBTQ+ representation in its upcoming cast. Monsoon stars alongside Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the first openly gay and Black Doctor.

Both parts were created by Russell T Davies, who is famous for his work in several LGBTQ+ productions, including Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin. Davies was the showrunner for Doctor Who during its hugely popular revival seasons from 2005-2010.

After the first two episodes of season 14 aired on Saturday, fans of the franchise took to social media to express just how excited they were about Jinkx Monsoon’s performance.

This lil bitch is EATINGGGGG!!!! Tears 😭 So proud of you @JinkxMonsoon!! https://t.co/R7tMmXnk71 — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) May 13, 2024

“My god, Jinkx Monsoon is literally the perfect #DoctorWho villain. 10/10. No notes,” wrote an X user.

“OH MY GOD Honestly, I’m REALLY loving Jinkx Monsoon‘s performance here – Friday/Saturday cannot come soon enough! Instant classic villain already,” another fan commented.

The show’s 14th season is now streaming in Ireland and the UK exclusively on the BBC and Disney+.