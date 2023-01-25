These are all the wonderful LGBTQ+ nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards

The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards are in – with a few LGBTQ+ nominees being recognised at the event. This year is also like no other for Irish film, with a record amount of nominations coming from the Emerald Isle. Among those nominated are Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Paul Mescal. An Irish Goodbye and An Cailín Ciúin are also acknowledged on this year’s occasion.

However, when it comes to LGBTQ+ talent at this year’s Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once is in the lead, just shy of a dozen nominations. The film received a total of 11 nods from the Academy in the following categories: Best Picture, Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing. It’s okay, you can take a breath now!

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is the most nominated film at the 2023 Oscars with 11. pic.twitter.com/Wg1whBIfti — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 24, 2023



The film showcases an intense LGBTQ+ plot, following Evelyn (played by Yeoh) and her daughter Joy (played by Hsu) who are at odds over Joy’s relationship with her significant other Becky. Fans were also elated to see that queer icon and legendary scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis was recognised for her role in the movie as Deirdre Beaubeirdre.

The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser as a queer English teacher, earned a total of three nominations. The psychological drama is up for Best Actor (Fraser), with Hong Chau nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The A24 flick also got a nod for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

One of the contenders for Best Live-Action Short Film is Eirik Tveiten’s Night Ride. This picture centres around Sigrid Husjord’s portrayal of Ebba, a tram passenger turned hijacker, when she decides to steal a cable car. The short is an exploration of gender identity and violence against the trans community, depicting the transgender character Ariel being harassed on her journey home.

Presenting your Best Picture nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/tYQlWty91Z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023



Tár is yet another psychological drama gracing the Oscars stage this year, with Cate Blanchett starring as lesbian conductor Lydia Tár. After the film’s release, queer audiences were delighted to have a Black Swan or Whiplash of their own.

It’s the same old (yet brilliant) story, obsessed artist turned maniac – what’s not to love? Despite having divided fans and critics alike, the movie hasn’t stopped receiving praise, with several Oscars and Golden Globes nominations under its belt. Blanchett herself is in the running for Best Actress, with other nods like Best Cinematography, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Little Monsters worldwide are freaking out at the prospect of Lady Gaga winning an Oscar. The triple-threat LGBTQ+ icon is nominated for Best Original Song, entitled “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

Lady Gaga is officially a 4x #Oscars nominee. pic.twitter.com/IzaH0iqe4j — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2023



Finally, some honourable mentions in the LGBTQ+ nominees list are Glass Onion and Close. Glass Onion features pansexual actress Janelle Monáe as Andi, as well as former Bond Daniel Craig in a hinted queer relationship. The film is up for Best Adapted Screenplay ahead of this year’s awards.

Close, yet another stretch in the LGBTQ+ film genre, was widely regarded by audiences as being queer-coded. The Belgian movie is nominated for Best International Feature against An Cailín Ciúin.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on Monday, March 13, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. We’ll be keeping an eye on the events and hopefully report back with news of some of these LGBTQ+ nominees becoming winners!