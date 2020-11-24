GCN's Marlon Jimenez-Compton hits the airwaves with his very own sparkling new radio show

The story of how The Marlon Show came into existence starts back in April when Marian Shanley, asked Marlon to take over her show The Power Of Dreams Show on Dublin South 93.9 FM. Marian loved what Marlon did and invited him back. Shanley said she also appreciated the reaction Marlon’s take over received and the way Marlon promoted his segment on social media, including his blog – Marlife.

Marlon said The Marlon Show it is about celebrating life, happiness, motivation, inspiration, and great feelings in general. It is about giving the audience the perfect platform to feel embraced and able to express who they are in terms of their feelings and emotions.

When I asked him about the tagline ‘Live, Love, Laugh, Sing and Dance’ he said: “I see life as something we need to celebrate. Now more than ever we should celebrate the golden privilege that is to be alive. Let’s Laugh, let’s Sing, let’s Dance”.

The Marlon Show is a radio broadcast from South Dublin offering an alternative to mainstream radio, a voice for those under-represented or excluded. The Marlon Show, in particular, is a show of music, love, optimism and passion – which is why Marlon chose vibrant colours to convey the message behind the show.

The show’s brand is reflected in its colour and form as modern, playful, passionate, energetic and filled with optimism.

BIG moment “The Marlon Show” @marian_shanley from @ThePODShow1 announcing I now have my own radio show #TheMarlonShow on @DublinSouthFM I am over the moon. Dreams do come true. Thanks husband @JohnCompton68 for your support pic.twitter.com/8CF9Kny4lE — Marlon Jimenez-Compton (@jimenezmarlon72) November 19, 2020

The format of the show includes interviews and of course, music. It will have segments called ‘The Me Nerves Moment with Marlon’ and ‘Emerging Talents’ which is basically a segment for those musicians and artists in general to have a platform to showcase their work. “ME NERVES” is a phrase anyone who knows Marlon will be familiar with. In ‘Me Nerves Moment with Marlon’, a caller tells a story about an extremely funny moment or a situation that went wrong but looking back now, they can laugh.

For his very first show ever, Marlon is very excited about interviewing international Drag Performer, Ariana Grindr. He said he felt honoured when Ariana accepted his invitation. Among other things, they will be talking about Ariana’s debut Christmas single called ‘Santa Come Thru’.

Also in the show’s debut, he will be talking about his childhood in Venezuela and will play songs that mean something to him and his happy childhood.

In Marlon’s own words: “My first show will be very genuine and fantastic”.

Here at GCN, we offer our congratulations to our amazing colleague and friend on what is destined to be a marvellous new venture as he shares his gift of happiness with the world.

The Marlon Show will air this Thursday, November 26 at 11 am on Dublin South 93.9 FM.