Mother reveals epic 2024 Pride Block Party lineup

The Mother team has just unveiled the lineup for the 2024 Pride Block Party, and it’s full of a stunning array of local and international LGBTQ+ talent. Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 29, because you won’t want to miss this epic celebration!

This year’s Mother Pride Block Party is returning to the glorious grounds of the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks with a Brazilian show opening party on Friday and a Pride Block Party on Saturday from 4:00-11:00pm on June 29, and it is shaping up to be the biggest and most exciting show yet.

Tickets for the Friday night Braza Party are already selling fast, and Saturday Block Party tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22, at 10:00am and are sure to sell out, so book early.

Friday night will be co-headlined by Pedro Sampaio and Gloria Groove. Saturday’s mainstage musical performances include an unbeatable array of queer talent with acts from experimental electronic vocalist Cobrah, New York City-based rapper Princess Superstar, and worldwide chart-topping vocal talent Robin S.

Expect incredible drag performances from Ru Paul’s Drag Race Winner, Sasha Velour and Northern Irish drag sweetheart Blu Hydrangea. Known for her stage spectacles, fierce activism, and boundary-breaking scholarship, Sasha Velour is one of the most lauded and innovative Drag artists in the world. Blu Hydrangea is a fellow Ru Paul’s Drag Race Alumni and, most recently, Dancing With the Stars 2024 runner-up.

Additional mainstage entertainment will feature Mother DJs, Celaviedmai, Sexy Tadhg and Haus of WIG.

And, of course, that’s only the beginning! More spectacular musical acts will be taking place across the site, including Sing Along Social, Drag Aerobics, Ping Pong Disco, Claire Beck, Conor Behan, Billy Bunzari, Ghostboy, Glamo, Rocky T. Delgado, Roo Honeychild and Ruth Kavanagh.

Additional drag performers include Anziety, Avatar Guille, Dan the Man, Donna Fella, Faux Joli , Mia Gold ,Naomi Diamond, Richard Joke, Shaqira Knightly, and Viola Gayvis.

This whole event is wheelchair accessible, so everyone can enjoy these performances. Get ready to party alongside some fully stocked bars, thanks to the fabulous folks from Absolut, Whiteclaw, Heineken, and Red Bull, who will be setting up bars all over the gorgeous venue.

With three stages, fairground rides and multiple bar options, the spectacular Mother Pride Block Party 2024 will be a celebration of music, art, food, drink, and Pride.

Mother is an LGBTQ+ club night that has become an institution of Dublin nightlife. Not only has the club raised the bar regarding queer club culture in Dublin, but Mother is a main player at some of Ireland’s biggest festivals, including this year’s Cultúr Club at the National Museum of Ireland as part of the Saint Patrick’s Festival.

Mother co-founder Cormac Cashman said, “We’re really excited to share with the community our very special Pride line-up and plans for the Pride Block Party 2024 in The National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks, a spacious and accessible city centre festival site complete with three stages, multiple bars and fairground rides.”

Lisa Connell, Mother co-founder, expanded: “Curating and programming the Annual Pride Block Party is a highlight for us. With the weekend now encompassing two stand-alone shows, Braza Block Party on Friday, June 28th and Mother Pride Block Party on Saturday, June 29th, we’re excited to welcome our queer family back to the National Museum for what’s going to be our best Pride weekend to date.”

Braza Block Party tickets are available now, and Saturday tickets will be available from €45 plus via Eventbrite beginning this Friday March 22 at 10:00am.