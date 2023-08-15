Mother announces unmissable queer Daytime Dance Party in Dublin

Can you believe that this year’s legendary Mother Pride Block Party was almost two months ago? If you, like us, are struggling with the incredibly fast passing of time, cheer up, because summer has still got so much in store before its end. Teaming up with the lovely folks at Absolut, Mother is ready to bring even more queer joy to town, hosting a fabulous Daytime Dance Party this Sunday, August 20.

With 13 years of experience, it is absolutely no surprise that our pals at Mother are one of the best at creating magical moments of ​​queer club culture in Dublin and beyond. This Sunday, they are taking over The Camden for an all-day dance party filled to the brim with stunning tunes, drag performances and some good old “daytime disco debauchery”.

Mother’s legendary resident DJs Ghostboy, Ruth Kavanagh and Rocky T Delgado, alongside more-than-welcome guest Billy Bunzari, will be ready to make you dance and sweat for the whole afternoon, with doors opening at 2:30pm and the party ending at 8pm.

And if that wasn’t enough, this Daytime Dance Party will also include some top-class performances from drag legends such as Anziety, Vicky Voltz, Viola Gayvis and Annie Queeries, as well as the super-talented Mother dancers.

The venue promises a gorgeous lighting rig, an incredible sound system and the largest 4k screen in Europe, all of which the folks at Mother will expertly use to concoct a full afternoon of fun. Be sure to gather all your friends and join the queer family for this glorious day of nightclubbing without the hassle of a late night. Can you imagine anything better than going to Mother AND to bed early?

Tickets for this promising event are on sale for only €5 and what’s more, if you decide to show up before 4pm, you will be treated to a complimentary drink courtesy of the lovely folks at Absolut. What are you waiting for? Go grab your tickets for the Mother Daytime Dance Party at this link.