League of Ireland to spotlight National LGBT+ Helpline at top-level football matches

SSE Airtricity and the League of Ireland are teaming up to promote the National LGBT+ Helpline at football matches across the country. The service will be advertised at three top-level fixtures ahead of Pride month, spanning the Men’s and Women’s Premier Divisions, as well as the Men’s First Division.

The campaign will be seen first on Thursday, May 23, when Waterford take on Drogheda United in the Men’s Premier Division. It will then feature when Cork City face Treaty United in the Men’s First Division the following evening, and finally when Shamrock Rovers play Galway United in the Women’s Premier Division on Saturday, May 25.

This is the second year of the initiative, which first launched in 2023. Following the campaign last year, LGBT Ireland recorded a 53.5% increase in chat service requests, a 12% increase in new users to its site and a 21% increase in email inquiries. Since 2022, the National LGBT+ Helpline has been fully funded by SSE Airtricity, allowing the service to remain available entirely free of charge.

Commenting on the partnership, SSE Airtricity’s Ashley Morrow said: “Since coming on board in 2022, we’ve seen the huge impact the fully funded National LGBT+ Helpline has had, with thousands of people availing of LGBT Ireland’s vital services. The power of sport and the feeling of belonging it provides for people can’t be underestimated, and so we know that by combining forces with our partners at the League of Ireland once again for this year’s takeover, we will raise further awareness of the helpline and continue to help build a more open and inclusive culture across communities.”

Mark Scanlon, Director of the League of Ireland, added: “The League of Ireland is proud to be a part of this brilliant initiative with our partners SSE Airtricity and to support the incredibly important work done by LGBT Ireland.

“Football is the most played and watched sport in the world and as community institutions, our Clubs are diverse and strong social entities that are open to all. We’re delighted that SSE Airtricity have decided to once again dedicate their sponsorship space to promote this important message to all our supporters, officials, players and Clubs.

“Together with all stakeholders we will continue to make League of Ireland football a welcoming environment and ensure that football remains inclusive and diverse. I would encourage all League of Ireland supporters to help create awareness for the LGBT Ireland helpline and the work that is being done by this brilliant organisation.”

Finally, LGBT Ireland CEO Paula Fagan expressed: “Coming together to cheer on our favourite clubs and players is one of the most powerful parts of the football community. However, for LGBTQI+ fans hearing homophobic chants echo around the stands or seeing abusive language used on social media it sometimes feels like we are not welcome.

“We are proud to be part of this collaboration with SSE Airtricity and the League of Ireland as we work together to build an environment where everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, is visible, respected and feels they belong.”

For support, freephone the National LGBT+ Helpline on 1800 929 539.