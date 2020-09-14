Open letter calls on LGBT+ community to take a stand following the attack of Irish stalwart activist Izzy Kamikaze

Dozens of LGBT+ advocates have signed an open letter in solidarity with Izzy Kamikaze, who was viciously attacked outside Leinster House on Saturday, September 12, by far-right activists attending an anti-mask protest.

Kamikaze was treated in hospital having been hit on the head with a wooden plank. Protesters can be heard chanting “paedo scum” at Kamikaze and the other counter-protesters.

Gardaí have faced backlash having reported no violence at Saturday’s protests.

They released a revised statement on Sunday confirming that police “had to intervene between opposing groups of demonstrators”.

Having been released from hospital following an overnight stay, Izzy said she will be making a complaint about the incident today, Monday, September 14.

The letter calls on the LGBT+ community and our allies to take a stand against “bullies, thugs and their enablers” and to stand in solidarity with Izzy.

For years, we as members of the LGBTQ community have fought to carve out equal rights and establish safe public space for ourselves. In the past our community has experienced violence and discrimination but together we continued the struggle – leading to decriminalisation in 1993 and ultimately to marriage equality in 2015 in a landslide referendum result. Izzy Kamikaze has been at the vanguard of the struggle for these rights. She participated in, organised and led pride marches in 1980s Dublin, when to march down the streets as an openly gay person took both moral and physical courage. She has been a pioneer for the rights of marginalised people in this country. On Saturday 12th September Izzy was beaten on the street in front of our parliament by thugs. These men used a cudgel that they wrapped in a tricolour to do the damage. The symbolism of this should not be lost on any of us. These people want to remove us from the streets and from any public discourse. They want to drive us underground and steal away the very notion of our Irishness. We cannot stand by and watch as members of our community are beaten on the streets by far-right activists. This goes beyond party politics or ideology and so we call on members of the LGBTQ community and their allies to take a stand. We must resist bullies, thugs and their enablers. We must stand up against violence and intimidation. We must stand in solidarity with Izzy – the very bravest of us all. Join us. Signed: Mark O’Halloran

Caroline Campbell

Ailbhe Smyth

Mary McAuliffe

Rory O’Neill

Tonie Walsh

Veda Beaux Reves

Lívia Paldi, Project Arts Centre

Martina Niland

Tracy Martin

Laura Louise Condell

June Caldwell

Susan Tomaselli

David Turpin

Gar Cox

Grainne Close

Shannon Sickels

Emma Haugh

Viola Gayvis

Chanel Fox

Pixie Woo

Anziety

Eilís Ní Fhlannagáin

Tracey Ryan

Nicola-Marie O’Riordain

Sinead Dolan

Maeve Fogarty

Sharon Nolan

Marie McCormack

Sinéad Redmond

Keeva Lilith Carroll

Emer McHugh

Aisling Dolan

JA Valois

Mo Shields

Lisa Keogh Finnegan

Rita Wild

Janet Ní Shúilleabháinn

Jana Foxe

Dr Niamh Nestor, UCD

Ciarán Ó hUltacháin

Dr Declan Fahie, UCD

Dr John P Gilmore, UCD

Sinead Halpin

Dr Stephen Lucek, UCD

Mary Dorcey

Prof. Ursula Barry, UCD

Joanna Schaffalitzky

Ger Moane

Sonya Mulligan

Fionnghuala Nic Roibearid

