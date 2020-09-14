Open letter calls on LGBT+ community to take a stand following the attack of Irish stalwart activist Izzy Kamikaze

Dozens of LGBT+ advocates have signed an open letter in solidarity with Izzy Kamikaze, who was viciously attacked outside Leinster House on Saturday, September 12, by far-right activists attending an anti-mask protest.
Kamikaze was treated in hospital having been hit on the head with a wooden plank. Protesters can be heard chanting “paedo scum” at Kamikaze and the other counter-protesters.
Gardaí have faced backlash having reported no violence at Saturday’s protests.
They released a revised statement on Sunday confirming that police “had to intervene between opposing groups of demonstrators”.
Having been released from hospital following an overnight stay, Izzy said she will be making a complaint about the incident today, Monday, September 14.
The letter calls on the LGBT+ community and our allies to take a stand against “bullies, thugs and their enablers” and to stand in solidarity with Izzy.
You can add your signature to the letter by filling out the form below.
For years, we as members of the LGBTQ community have fought to carve out equal rights and establish safe public space for ourselves. In the past our community has experienced violence and discrimination but together we continued the struggle – leading to decriminalisation in 1993 and ultimately to marriage equality in 2015 in a landslide referendum result.
Izzy Kamikaze has been at the vanguard of the struggle for these rights. She participated in, organised and led pride marches in 1980s Dublin, when to march down the streets as an openly gay person took both moral and physical courage. She has been a pioneer for the rights of marginalised people in this country.
On Saturday 12th September Izzy was beaten on the street in front of our parliament by thugs. These men used a cudgel that they wrapped in a tricolour to do the damage. The symbolism of this should not be lost on any of us. These people want to remove us from the streets and from any public discourse. They want to drive us underground and steal away the very notion of our Irishness.
We cannot stand by and watch as members of our community are beaten on the streets by far-right activists. This goes beyond party politics or ideology and so we call on members of the LGBTQ community and their allies to take a stand.
We must resist bullies, thugs and their enablers. We must stand up against violence and intimidation. We must stand in solidarity with Izzy – the very bravest of us all.
Join us.
Signed:
Mark O’Halloran
Caroline Campbell
Ailbhe Smyth
Mary McAuliffe
Rory O’Neill
Tonie Walsh
Veda Beaux Reves
Lívia Paldi, Project Arts Centre
Martina Niland
Tracy Martin
Laura Louise Condell
June Caldwell
Susan Tomaselli
David Turpin
Gar Cox
Grainne Close
Shannon Sickels
Emma Haugh
Viola Gayvis
Chanel Fox
Pixie Woo
Anziety
Eilís Ní Fhlannagáin
Tracey Ryan
Nicola-Marie O’Riordain
Sinead Dolan
Maeve Fogarty
Sharon Nolan
Marie McCormack
Sinéad Redmond
Keeva Lilith Carroll
Emer McHugh
Aisling Dolan
JA Valois
Mo Shields
Lisa Keogh Finnegan
Rita Wild
Janet Ní Shúilleabháinn
Jana Foxe
Dr Niamh Nestor, UCD
Ciarán Ó hUltacháin
Dr Declan Fahie, UCD
Dr John P Gilmore, UCD
Sinead Halpin
Dr Stephen Lucek, UCD
Mary Dorcey
Prof. Ursula Barry, UCD
Joanna Schaffalitzky
Ger Moane
Sonya Mulligan
Fionnghuala Nic Roibearid
