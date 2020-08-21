ORIGINS EILE is proud to announce the imminent arrival of TONGUES, a special celebration of Irish Black Pride month

ORIGINS EILE is proud to announce the imminent arrival of TONGUES, an exciting new Black queer magazine we are creating in association with Black Pride Ireland (BPI).
Origins Eile is a Black queer grassroots organisation that create and curate events that centre and uplift the Black Queer & PoC community. We run parties, dinners, exhibitions, panel discussions, book clubs etc- that centre and celebrate Black Queer folk, always prioritizing our safety, joy and collective healing.
Although Origins Eile initiated TONGUES it would not exist without our writers, illustrators, artists, photographers, graphic designers, stylists, editors. Everyone involved in making this project is Black and queer, this is a co-authored project, by the community for the community. It is the incredible richness of our collective lived experiences & diverse Black queer lifeworlds that have ultimately birthed and shaped TONGUES.
With the financial support of other Irish LGBTQIA+ organizations and the collaboration of the folks at Black Pride Ireland, we have worked tirelessly throughout the month to craft and create a publication of integrity that honours and amplifies the diverse range of voices and perspectives present within our community.
We are so excited to present you with this publication- this labour of love. As far as we know it is the first Black queer Publication of it’s kind to exist in Ireland and hopefully, it will be the first edition of many. There will be printed copies and an online version available on our website Originseile.com before the month is out, so keep your eyes peeled! Tell your friends! Oh, and HAPPY BLACK PRIDE MONTH!
Origins will also present a series of events for Queer Black celestial kinfolk as part of this year’s Fringe Festival. A four-part decolonial re-imagining that honours a rich ancestry of Black and Queer Afrofuturist visionaries, Origins Eile (OE) invites you to join us as they explore Queerness, Blackness and the cosmos.
