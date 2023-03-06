Viewers praise Panti Bliss's inspirational Dancing with the Stars run as she exits show

Dancing with the Stars fans flooded social media with messages of support and praise for Panti Bliss after she was voted off the show on Sunday, March 5.

After making history as part of the first same-sex couple to take part in Ireland’s edition of the show, Panti Bliss and her pro partner Denys Samson faced their last performance on Dancing with the Stars at the quarter-final stage of the competition. The pair performed a quirky American Smooth to Bjork’s hit song ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’, scoring 27 points from the judges.

Along with Eurovision contestant Brooke Scullion and her pro partner Robert Rowiński, the pair, unfortunately, scored the lowest scores on the night, and so the two couples battled it out to save their spot in the competition. After a dance-off between the two, the judges decided that it was time for Panti and Denys to leave the competition.

After the results were delivered, Panti reacted, saying: “I’m very sad and everything, but Brooke is like a niece to me, my best friend, I love her with all my heart. Denys is everything. I love this man so much.”

Sad to see Kween @PantiBliss leave but she did what she came to do. Iconic behaviour 👏 #DWTSIRL pic.twitter.com/qZJMzW9aF2 — Andrea Horan (@AndreaHoran) March 5, 2023

Brooke Scullion gave her own comment on the latest episode in a Twitter post, where she shared two photos of her and Panti together alongside the caption: “Where it started to where we are – Panti Bliss I absolutely adore you, thank you for being such an inspiration. A friend for life.”

Fans of the show took to social media to share their praise and support for the drag queen, with many saying that she had been “fantastic” and “sensational” on the show and that they were “sorry to see [Panti] go”. Fellow drag queen Veda Lady was among those who responded to Panti’s own post, saying: “Did us all proud, darling.”

The trophy is not always from winning the game, it sometime comes from changing it. Eternally proud of @PantiBliss – Queen of Ireland. #DWTSIRL 🏳️‍🌈👑 pic.twitter.com/bHFVqU4vxb — Philly McMahon (@McMahonPhilly) March 5, 2023

So @PantiBliss didn't win the game, but by God she changed it. We salute you… in elbow-length glitter gloves! 🪩🌟💃 #DWTSIRL — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 5, 2023

Another user shared, “There’s not enough words for the enjoyment you brought every week! There’s not enough thank you’s for been there on our screens every week!”

Panti brought so much to Dancing with the Stars and will be remembered for making history on Irish Television. 👏🏼💕 #DWTSIRL pic.twitter.com/XaSzb3awGy — Maureen Catterson (@MoCatterson) March 5, 2023

Well done @PantiBliss you were brilliant. So proud.

Inspiring and ground breaking tv ❤️#DWTSIRL pic.twitter.com/YUfbpFIdwN — Davina Devine (@DavinaDevine) March 5, 2023

Speaking in an interview on 2FM, Rory O’Neill, aka Panti, said: “Obviously, I’m sad. We would’ve liked to have reached the end, and getting this close, and there’s only two weeks left. But, you know, I’m also tired. So I’m enjoying a few lie-ins this week.”