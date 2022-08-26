Phoebe Bridgers to star in upcoming horror film 'I Saw The TV Glow'

Indie pop sensation Phoebe Bridgers is set to make her cinematic debut starring in the upcoming A24 horror film I Saw The TV Glow. It shares production with Emma Stone’s company, Fruit Tree.

Although the plot is still largely under wraps, the cast list hints at music being a large component of the movie. Haley Dahl (Sloppy Jane), Lindsey Jordan (Snail Mail), Fred Durst and Kris Esfandiari (King Woman) will also make an appearance alongside Phoebe Bridgers, marking I Saw The TV Glow as essential queer viewing.

Since releasing her debut album Stranger in the Alps, Bridgers has gained international acclaim, amassing over six million monthly listeners on Spotify. Since 2018, she has won five major awards for her music and multiple Grammy nominations.

i honestly dont know how to break this to magazines but sloppy jane is not an avant garde performance art collective nor is it phoebe's high school band — Sloppy Jane (@sloppyjanemusic) August 25, 2022

Other cast members include Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Conner O’Malley, Michael Maronna, Emma Portner, and Danny Tamberelli.

The movie stars Justice Smith and Bridgette Lundy-Paine, two teenage loners who form a strong bond over their shared love of a scary TV show. When the show is suddenly cancelled, the line between TV and reality becomes increasingly blurred.

Director Jane Schoenbrun announced the movie through their Twitter account. The tweet reads: “Big news! Behold the cast of I Saw The TV Glow, which if I might humbly brag is the coolest, wildest (and queerest) cast anyone has assembled in a minute.”

Schoenbrun released their first narrative-feature earlier this year titled We’re all Going to the World’s Fair. The film explores a young teenager grappling with their gender identity while also struggling to separate reality from their online horror roleplaying game.

We’re all Going to the World’s Fair put music at its centre, with indie singer-songwriter Alex G performing the entire soundtrack, leading fans to believe music will be an important feature of Schoenbrun’s directorial style.

The crew have already wrapped up filming although there has been no date announced for release at present.