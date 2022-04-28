Pink Ladies Hockey Club launch new season

Pink Ladies Hockey Club is an LGBTQ+ social sports group based in Dublin. The club is home to a diverse collective of queer women, who share a common passion for getting out n’ active whilst having a huge amount of craic in doing so! Founded in 2011 and going strong since, the membership of Pink Ladies Hockey Club has grown year on year, continually providing a safe space for people to find both themselves and their tribe through sport.

Every season, there is a wide range of hockey skills in the mix amongst our members – so whether you’re an absolute beginner who has never held a hockey stick before, a past player who hit a ball around back in your school days and would like to get back into it, or a seasoned club player who’s looking for some summer hockey to keep your eye on the ball – Pink Ladies is the club for you! We have a stellar coaching team on hand at our weekly training sessions to guide every level of hockey ability.

As part of the global PinkHockey community, Pink Ladies have represented Ireland at major queer sporting events such as the Gay Games, the World OutGames and the LGBTQ EuroGames – providing the opportunity for club members to go on tour to Rome, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Stockholm, London, Antwerp and Rotterdam down through the years.

New members are ALWAYS welcome to join – for the 2022 summer season, we’ll be training every Tuesday evening from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM in Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club on Serpentine Avenue. Our training pitch is easily reached by public transport, with the area well served by both the DART and Dublin Bus.

The summer season of training sessions will run from Tuesday 3rd May until Tuesday 19th July – and the following week, The Pink Ladies will depart to the Netherlands to take part in the LGBTQ+ EuroGames in Nijmegen from July 27th to 30th, alongside our international sports-pals in the PinkHockey community. Whilst going on the trip is by no means a requirement to being part of the club, PinkHockey events are notorious for their craic-levels… and after two summers of Covid cancellations, this year’s tournament promises to be EPIC!

Whilst playing hockey throughout the summer is at the core of Pink Ladies’ purpose as a club, there’s also a major social side to the club off the pitch too – nights out, weekends away, sea swims, hiking adventures, sports spectating – it’s all part of being a Pink Lady year-round, and it all starts with coming along to your first training session…

We completely understand that coming along to a hockey pitch to run around with a group of people you don’t know can be intimidating, so we’re hosting a Season Launch Night in The Back Page sports bar in Phibsborough this Friday 29th April from 8:00 PM to break the ice for the season ahead – so if you’re interested in joining the club, come along and hear all about it in person – email [email protected] to let us know that you’re interested, and a member of our Club Committee will be sure to meet you on arrival.

If you can’t make the Season Launch Night but want to come along to the first training session on Tuesday 3rd May, that’s no problem – again, just drop us an email in advance to introduce yourself, and we’ll be sure to meet you upon arrival at the pitch. Roll on the 2022 season of Pink Ladies Hockey Club!