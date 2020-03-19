Renowned Polish actor comes out as gay at the age of 100

Polish journalist and actor, Witold Sadowy, has come out as gay at the age of 100 during a profile piece celebrating his astounding life and career by TVP Kultura.

Sadowy was born in 1920 and made his stage debut in 1945 at the Dramatic Theatre in Warsaw. Over five decades, he rose to become a legendary stage star before working as a newspaper theatre critic. Throughout his life, he has not spoken publicly about his sexuality.

During the TVP Kultura interview, titled One Hundred Years of Witold Sadowy, he shared, “I am proud that I am an honest man. I didn’t get married, and I didn’t have children, something I really regret. But I was born different. I’m gay. Now I have said everything, as in confession.”

At the age of 100, the legendary, now openly gay, Polish actor has lived through Stalinist Poland, the incarceration of LGBT+ people during Nazi occupation, and the AIDS crisis. In 2012, he received the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta for his services to Polish culture and achievements in creative work. He was also named a “distinguished member” of the Association of Polish Stage Artists.

Throughout the interview, Sadowy describes his pride in what he has accomplished throughout his career while also expressing regret over not taking time to start a family. His heartfelt life story shows that it is never too late to come out.

On Facebook, LGBT+ Polish magazine, Replika wrote, “At this gloomy time we have for you a truly unusual, positive message. Coming out at the age of 100! Sadowy is associated with Warsaw all his life. Mr Witold, congratulations! And we wish 200 years!”

W tym ponurym czasie mamy dla Was prawdziwie niecodzienną, pozytywną wiadomość.‼️🏳️‍🌈💪 Coming out w wieku 100 lat… تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎Replika‎‏ في الثلاثاء، ١٧ مارس ٢٠٢٠

Sadowy’s coming out arrives amidst a fraught social climate within Poland, as numerous towns declare themselves free of LGBT+ ideology and authorities systematically attempt to erase queer people. Yet the actor’s refusal to hide who he is sends a message of resilience, honesty and openness. In the interview, he states, “For me the most important thing is the survival of the truth.”