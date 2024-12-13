It's giving season! Queer up Christmas with amazing gifts from Irish creatives

This Christmas, spread love, joy, and fabulousness by supporting LGBTQ+ creators in Ireland. From dazzling jewellery to poignant literature, this queer gift guide is packed with unique treasures for the LGBTQ+ people in your life, all while championing local talent. Here’s how to make the season brighter for everyone on your list:

The Dirt Bird designs

A bold multidisciplinary artist from Carlow, based in Dublin, Sarah is known for her colourful and humorous designs. Including classics such as The Neckkkkkk teatowel/wall hanging and the Claddussy T-shirt, all of Sarah’s designs are available at her online shop.

KIKI handmade jewellery

Each piece from KIKI is a true original, reflecting iconic inspirations such as Bowie, Frida Kahlo, RuPaul, and more. From necklaces to earrings, this jewellery celebrates creativity and offers something for everyone, especially fans of bold, statement accessories. Available for purchase here.

P.Shirts

Run by a queer Irish/Venezuelan couple, this brand combines style and social messaging with its unisex knits, fleeces, and oversized jumpers. Their work radiates love, tolerance, and equality—making it a meaningful gift. All your cosy jumper needs can be found on their website.

Big Nancy tees

Dublin-based and independently queer-owned, Big Nancy’s hand-printed T-shirts proudly reflect and celebrate queer culture – perfect for anyone embracing their identity with style and humour. A regular at Quirk Market, you can also find these designs online.

Danan Craft candles

On Cape Clear Island, this Gaeltacht-based business hand-pours candles in small batches, inspired by nature and Irish traditions. Its Bród (Pride) Candle features refreshing scents of lemongrass and peppermint, a perfect nod to a queer Christmas. Orders can be placed online here!

Faerly gifts

For the sustainability enthusiast, Faerly is a Kildare-based gift shop offering eco-conscious, chemical-free, and plastic-free goods. Run by James and Eoin, their beautiful gifts are kind to the planet and perfect for thoughtful giving. You can shop all things Faerly through the online store.

Stoned to Death jewellery

Irish creator Bev Armstrong crafts stunning sterling silver pieces in London. Using recycled silver and loose gemstones, each item is lovingly hammered, shaped, and polished into timeless jewellery treasures. You can commission pieces or shop ready-made pieces through her store.

Uncanny Magpie jewellery

Dublin’s Uncanny Magpie specialises in silversmithing with a macabre twist. Think coffin pendants and teeth-shaped earrings—ideal for anyone embracing the unconventional. If this sounds like your loved ones, you can check out all their weird and wonderful designs here.

Queering the Green: Post-2000 Queer Irish Poetry

This anthology showcases 31 exceptional Irish poets including Séan Hewitt and Sarah Clancy, celebrating diverse queer experiences and perspectives in 21st-century Ireland. A must-have for poetry enthusiasts and literary lovers, the novel is available in a wide range of bookstores.

Adonis Flower Designers

Located on Patrick Street in Dublin, this shop creates breathtaking floral arrangements and wreaths, perfect for festive décor or a thoughtful seasonal gift.

Human Collective

Human Collective believes that fashion should be more than what you wear; it should reflect who you are and what you stand for. An equals sign adorns every garment they design, which are sustainable, affordable and luxurious. Their autumn/winter collection has just dropped, check it out here!

GCN

Finishing off our festive season gift guide, yours truly GCN offers a wide selection of fabulous merch, including festive jumpers, queer beanies, and badges. For the gift that keeps on giving, subscribe to GCN magazine and unlock access to exclusive Q Card discounts. And don’t miss our raffle, which features incredible prizes such as a €250 Aer Lingus gift card, a hotel stay at The Hendrick, and tickets to top events like Sugababes and Bob The Drag Queen.

This year, celebrate the festive season by supporting Irish LGBTQ+ creators. From handmade treasures to unique apparel, these gifts bring love, artistry, and individuality to your holiday giving. With our gift guide, you can spread joy, champion queer talent, and make this festive season unforgettable.