Stunning queer exhibition ‘Altered States’ to open in Dublin

A stunning new queer photographic exhibition entitled ‘Altered States’ is opening in Dublin. The project has been created by South African-born photographer and art director Kyle Sven, who has been living in the Irish capital since 2016, exploring his craft and making his mark on the local scene.

Sven’s debut solo exhibition is a provocative exaggeration of beauty and a celebration of human existence within an unknown world. The dramatic new body of work consisting of 15 previously unseen images alters and obscures each subject to reveal a new, unseen perspective, featuring a combination of people, flowers and two abstract pieces.

In general, the artist’s work is heavily influenced by his personal relationship with gender and sexual identity. He aims to subvert gender roles and challenge the status quo, expanding the imagination and the traditional expectations of beauty.

Speaking on the exhibition, Sven stated: “I wanted to create a series of destroyed images and began interrogating this idea. What started as a small idea around distortion quickly became something so much bigger.

“I began to realise how the subject could be altered in many different ways. Not just by distorting the image. Makeup can alter the state of the subject, as well as fashion,” he continued.

“Death is also an altered state, something you see in the piece titled ‘Fragility’. A poppy, which seems to be opening and dying at the same time. In the piece titled ‘Soiled Earth’ it seems to defy physics taking on an otherworldly form.”

‘Altered States’ is set to launch in Hen’s Teeth Studio on August 11, with limited edition prints being available to purchase through their online store.

“I am so grateful to Hen’s Teeth for giving me this opportunity,” the artist commented. “The process has been invaluable. It was so freeing having the ability to create without boundaries and develop work that truly brings my vision as an artist to life.

“I can’t wait for the world to see it.”