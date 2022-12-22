Delightfully queer Museum of Broadway opens in New York

Calling all queer theatre lovers! New York City recently opened the Museum of Broadway and it has loads of LGBTQ+ exhibits and installations.

Located in the heart of the famous Times Square, the Museum of Broadway is the first permanent museum dedicated to sharing the history of Broadway. It incorporates visual story-telling experiences that allows museum goers to explore the original set designs in an immersive experience that includes music, art, and a breadth of historical information.

The 26,000-square-foot space was developed by co-founders Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti who described the self-guided experience as “Instagrammable and immersive”. Guests are encouraged to take photos and videos as they explore the four floors of exhibits which incorporate projections, original costumes, and soundtracks in every room.

The museum uses art and technology to tell the story of Broadway’s history. The team recruited artists, designers, and historians to tell stories that are fun and educational and include pieces from not-for-profit organisations like Broadway Cares and The Al Hirschfeld Foundation.

The theatre community is full of legendary LGBTQ+ artists, moments and music and the Museum of Broadway honours several of these including ‘I Am What I Am’ – a queer tribute to love and family created by Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein. Furthermore, You do not live in America. No such place exists. is an exhibit recognising Tony Kushner’s Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. It reveals the painful impact of the AIDS epidemic featuring real-life historical figures.

The museum also recognises all the behind-the-scenes jobs that go into creating a Broadway show. The Making of a Broadway Show exhibit takes visitors on a behind-the-scenes journey so they can see everything that goes into creating a big-budget production, and show-specific exhibits include everything from classics like Oklahoma! and West Side Story to contemporary plays with a cult following like Wicked and Hamilton.

The museum is being praised for honouring plays that are known for pushing creative boundaries, challenging social norms, and paving the way for future entertainment. In talking about the museum, L. Morgan Lee, the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for a Tony Award said: “There are so many voices who are missing in these spaces, who we know are live and vibrant and happening, but haven’t had an opportunity to be seen on Broadway…There’s a lot of stories that’d be fantastic to be on the walls here that haven’t had that privilege to have a producer behind it. I’m really excited to see what the walls of this building will look like in five years.”

Tickets to the must-see museum start at $39 and a portion of each sale will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.