Ricky Martin faces new sexual assault complaint allegedly filed by nephew

On Friday, September 9, a sexual assault complaint was filed against queer pop singer Ricky Martin. Although details about the allegations are not public, it has been reported that the police complaint was filed by the singer’s nephew.

As reported by the Associated Press, a sexual assault complaint was filed against Ricky Martin at a police precinct in San Juan. Because of the nature of the complaint, all information about the allegations is not supposed to be public. However, apparently, a person who was not authorised to speak about the complaint revealed that the person filing it was Ricky Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin.

Given that the alleged incident reported is not recent, the Puerto Rican pop singer is not facing immediate arrest. According to the same source, the police are now investigating the allegations and will determine whether they warrant charges.

In a statement published in relation to the new complaint, Martin’s attorney José Andréu-Fuentes said: “These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality”. He continued, “When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn – not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way.”

This complaint against Ricky Martin comes the day after the pop singer filed a lawsuit against the same nephew, who claimed that the two of them had been in a sexual relationship for seven months and he accused his uncle of domestic abuse. As a result, the singer received a restraining order, which was then suspended when the nephew later withdrew the allegations.

Martin then sued his nephew for extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from the false allegations, claiming that they cost him at least $10 million in lost income and $20 million in damages to his reputation. The lawsuit stated that the singer was “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his “troubled” relative for economic reasons.

“Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs,” added attorney Andréu-Fuentes.