Chelsea soccer couple Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson, have offered support to those who may be struggling with their sexuality.

Harder and Eriksson celebrated Valentines Day together by posting a heartfelt message on social media where they offered their support and encouraged anyone struggling with their sexuality to get in touch.

The couple has been playing for Chelsea together since September when Denmark international Harder joined the team for a record fee in September.

Chelsea is currently top of the league in the Women’s Super League division and celebrated a 5-0 victory against Bristol City on Sunday.

Following the game, Harder shared her own experience coming out on social media and offered support to anyone who might be struggling.

Harder wrote: “I’m lucky to have a family who was nothing but happy for me when I came out 7 years ago.

“I know a lot of people are struggling to tell their friends and families they are gay, which must be the worst feeling I can imagine.

“To come out should feel natural to anybody and likewise be accepted by everyone. For the next hours, MagdaEricsson and I will open our dm’s for anyone who struggles to come out, want to know about our experiences or just look for a good advice on Valentine’s day”.

I'm so lucky to have a relationship with the woman I love but I know this isn’t the case for everyone, especially in these times. In the LGBT community these problems can feel even worse. So, for the next hours, @PernilleMHarder & I will open our DMs for anyone who wants to chat. — Magdalena Eriksson (@MagdaEricsson) February 14, 2021

Sweden international Eriksson added: “I’m so lucky to have a relationship with the woman I love but I know this isn’t the case for everyone, especially in these times.

“In the LGBT community, these problems can feel even worse. So, for the next hours, Pernille Harder & I will open our DMs for anyone who wants to chat.”

Irish soccer star Katie McCabe previously spoke about her experience being out in the sporting world.

“I know I’d definitely feel comfortable walking around Dublin with my partner. I’m happy about that. You should be able to feel comfortable in your own country.”

Nonetheless, McCabe acknowledged that her experience is not shared by all LGBTQ+ members of the sports industry, especially male football players. McCabe expressed how “chilled” women’s teams are in regards to their player’s sexualities, whilst men’s teams tend to obsess over the subject. LGBTQ+ men are hardly represented in football teams globally, the statistical likelihood of which is almost impossible.

“They’re holding back for some sort of reason, I don’t know but they should maybe use their profile and their platform to come out,” McCabe added.